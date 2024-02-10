FSU vs. Virginia: Game thread, notes, how to watch, odds

Florida State Seminoles basketball (13‐9, 7‐4 ACC) will look to string together a second consecutive win this Saturday, facing off against the Virginia Cavaliers inside the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee.

After splitting two games on the road (an embarrassing loss to Louisville and a close win vs. Boston College), the Seminoles are trying to keep their slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive against the Cavaliers (18-5, 9-3 ACC).

While FSU managed to get a win against the Eagles, it was a game that showcased both the potential and the pitfalls of this year’s Seminoles squad — FSU led for nearly 38 minutes, but the game wasn’t decided until the final seconds as Boston College staged a near-comeback in the second period.

From Matt Minnick:

Jalen Warley makes FSU better. His disruptiveness and positional size on defense is key to FSU getting stops without fouling, either from his deflections/steals or his defensive rebounds. And his patience and hoops IQ on offense is enough to off-set his weakness on his jumper. It’s no surprise that FSU’s double digit leads in the first half came with Warley on the court. I have no idea why Taylor Bol Bowen only played 7 minutes in the loss against Louisville, but the freshman absolutely needs more than that. Against BC, he made contributions all over the court, scoring at all three levels, rebounding at both ends, forcing turnovers (including a huge steal at half-court when the game was tied at 52), making chase down blocks, and dropping off dimes for teammates. Whew. I’m tired just typing it. He flashed his NBA potential tonight, I just hope he sticks around for another season to truly live into his potential. For much of the season Coach Hamilton has said he expected this team to be a better perimeter shooting team than it’s shown, but after 22 games it seems pretty clear they are not a great shooting team...or even a good one. Shooting just 32.5% from deep coming into the game, the ‘Noles were only 5-19 from three in this one. This clear weakness allows opponents to sag off shooters and take away the slashing and penetration to the basket that should be a strength for FSU. All of this is a big part of why FSU’s offense is not even top 120 in the nation

Virginia, meanwhile, has started to find its groove right when wins are mattering most — the Cavaliers are currently riding a seven-game winning streak and are coming off a dominant defensive performance in a win vs. the Miami Hurricanes.

From Michael Rogner:

They did just hold Miami (of FL) to 38 points, but Miami also lost at home to Louisville. In conference play they have the 6th best offense and the 2nd best defense. The one thing they do particularly well is shoot the 3. In ACC play they’re making 40%, which leads the conference, though it’s basically two guys. Sophomore Isaac McKneely has made 54 3s and is shooting 47%, while 12th year senior (if my math is right) Jake Groves has made 35 3s, knocking down half his shots. Reece Beekman is the key to all this. FSU can’t guard him one on one, which means he’ll be living off the bounce all game, and he has the 2nd best assist rate in the nation. In other words, never ever ever help when he drives. He’s looking to pass. What will FSU do? They’ll help. If FSU is going to make the Dance, they can basically lose one more game in the regular season. After that, we’ve truly entered “must win” territory.

It’s a game that’ll have some historical relevance, seeing as the record between the two schools is tied at 28‐28, with an overall scoring margin of 3,701‐3,700 in Florida State’s favor. As noted by FSU Sports Info, the closeness of the series even is reflected in the average score of a game featuring the two teams — 66.08 – 66.07 (in favor of the Seminoles).

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 1.5 point underdogs against the Cavaliers, with the over/under set at 129.

FSU vs. Virginia: How to watch, stream, listen

Date

Saturday, February 10

Time

8 p.m.

Watch, Stream

The CW

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193

Possible starting lineup for Florida State

Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (13.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg; First career game against Virginia)

Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (5.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg; First career game against Virginia)

Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg; First career game against Virginia)

Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (7.3 ppg, 2.6 apg; 7 pts and 3 asts against Virginia, December 2, 2022)

Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (12.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg; 17 pts and 4 rebs against Virginia, December 2, 2022)

Top Florida State reserves

Center No. 3 Cam Corhen (8.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg; 15 pts and 4 rebs against Virginia, January 14, 2023)

Guard No. 23 Primo Spears (11.4 ppg, 2.3 apg; First career game against Virginia)

Guard No. 0 Chandler Jackson (4.6 ppg, 1.2 rpg; 4 pts and 1 stl against Virginia, January 14, 2023)

Forward No. 33 Jaylan Gainey (3.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg; First career game against Virginia)

Guard No. 20 Josh Nickelberry (3.2 ppg, 1.2 rpg; First career game against Virginia)

Forward No. 10 Taylor Bol Bowen (3.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg; First career game against Virginia)

Center No. 12 Tom House (1.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg; 6 pts and 2 rebs against Virginia, December 2, 2023)

Possible starting lineup for Virginia

Forward No. 22 Jordan Minor (4.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg; First career game against Florida State)

Guard No. 2 Reece Beekman (13.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg; 8 pts and 4 asts against Florida State, January 13, 2023)

Guard No. 4 Andrew Rohde (4.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg; First career game against Virginia)

Guard No. 11 Isaac McKneely (11.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg; 4 pts and 5 reb against Florida State, December 2, 2022)

Guard No. 13 Ryan Dunn (9.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg; 9 pts and 4 rebs against Florida State, January 13, 2023)

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info