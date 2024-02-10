FSU vs. Virginia: Game thread, notes, how to watch, odds

Florida State Seminoles basketball (13‐9, 7‐4 ACC) will look to string together a second consecutive win this Saturday, facing off against the Virginia Cavaliers inside the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee.
After splitting two games on the road (an embarrassing loss to Louisville and a close win vs. Boston College), the Seminoles are trying to keep their slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive against the Cavaliers (18-5, 9-3 ACC).
While FSU managed to get a win against the Eagles, it was a game that showcased both the potential and the pitfalls of this year’s Seminoles squad — FSU led for nearly 38 minutes, but the game wasn’t decided until the final seconds as Boston College staged a near-comeback in the second period.
From Matt Minnick:
Jalen Warley makes FSU better. His disruptiveness and positional size on defense is key to FSU getting stops without fouling, either from his deflections/steals or his defensive rebounds. And his patience and hoops IQ on offense is enough to off-set his weakness on his jumper. It’s no surprise that FSU’s double digit leads in the first half came with Warley on the court.
I have no idea why Taylor Bol Bowen only played 7 minutes in the loss against Louisville, but the freshman absolutely needs more than that. Against BC, he made contributions all over the court, scoring at all three levels, rebounding at both ends, forcing turnovers (including a huge steal at half-court when the game was tied at 52), making chase down blocks, and dropping off dimes for teammates. Whew. I’m tired just typing it. He flashed his NBA potential tonight, I just hope he sticks around for another season to truly live into his potential.
For much of the season Coach Hamilton has said he expected this team to be a better perimeter shooting team than it’s shown, but after 22 games it seems pretty clear they are not a great shooting team...or even a good one. Shooting just 32.5% from deep coming into the game, the ‘Noles were only 5-19 from three in this one. This clear weakness allows opponents to sag off shooters and take away the slashing and penetration to the basket that should be a strength for FSU. All of this is a big part of why FSU’s offense is not even top 120 in the nation
Virginia, meanwhile, has started to find its groove right when wins are mattering most — the Cavaliers are currently riding a seven-game winning streak and are coming off a dominant defensive performance in a win vs. the Miami Hurricanes.
From Michael Rogner:
They did just hold Miami (of FL) to 38 points, but Miami also lost at home to Louisville. In conference play they have the 6th best offense and the 2nd best defense.
The one thing they do particularly well is shoot the 3. In ACC play they’re making 40%, which leads the conference, though it’s basically two guys. Sophomore Isaac McKneely has made 54 3s and is shooting 47%, while 12th year senior (if my math is right) Jake Groves has made 35 3s, knocking down half his shots. Reece Beekman is the key to all this. FSU can’t guard him one on one, which means he’ll be living off the bounce all game, and he has the 2nd best assist rate in the nation. In other words, never ever ever help when he drives. He’s looking to pass. What will FSU do? They’ll help.
If FSU is going to make the Dance, they can basically lose one more game in the regular season. After that, we’ve truly entered “must win” territory.
It’s a game that’ll have some historical relevance, seeing as the record between the two schools is tied at 28‐28, with an overall scoring margin of 3,701‐3,700 in Florida State’s favor. As noted by FSU Sports Info, the closeness of the series even is reflected in the average score of a game featuring the two teams — 66.08 – 66.07 (in favor of the Seminoles).
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 1.5 point underdogs against the Cavaliers, with the over/under set at 129.
FSU vs. Virginia: How to watch, stream, listen
Date
Saturday, February 10
Time
8 p.m.
Watch, Stream
The CW
Listen
Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193
Possible starting lineup for Florida State
- Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (13.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg; First career game against Virginia)
- Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (5.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg; First career game against Virginia)
- Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg; First career game against Virginia)
- Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (7.3 ppg, 2.6 apg; 7 pts and 3 asts against Virginia, December 2, 2022)
- Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (12.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg; 17 pts and 4 rebs against Virginia, December 2, 2022)
Top Florida State reserves
- Center No. 3 Cam Corhen (8.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg; 15 pts and 4 rebs against Virginia, January 14, 2023)
- Guard No. 23 Primo Spears (11.4 ppg, 2.3 apg; First career game against Virginia)
- Guard No. 0 Chandler Jackson (4.6 ppg, 1.2 rpg; 4 pts and 1 stl against Virginia, January 14, 2023)
- Forward No. 33 Jaylan Gainey (3.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg; First career game against Virginia)
- Guard No. 20 Josh Nickelberry (3.2 ppg, 1.2 rpg; First career game against Virginia)
- Forward No. 10 Taylor Bol Bowen (3.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg; First career game against Virginia)
- Center No. 12 Tom House (1.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg; 6 pts and 2 rebs against Virginia, December 2, 2023)
Possible starting lineup for Virginia
- Forward No. 22 Jordan Minor (4.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg; First career game against Florida State)
- Guard No. 2 Reece Beekman (13.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg; 8 pts and 4 asts against Florida State, January 13, 2023)
- Guard No. 4 Andrew Rohde (4.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg; First career game against Virginia)
- Guard No. 11 Isaac McKneely (11.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg; 4 pts and 5 reb against Florida State, December 2, 2022)
- Guard No. 13 Ryan Dunn (9.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg; 9 pts and 4 rebs against Florida State, January 13, 2023)
Game notes, via FSU Sports Info
FLORIDA STATE PLAYS HOST TO VIRGINIA IN A BATTLE UP TWO TOP‐FOUR TEAMS IN ACC RACE
Florida State plays host to Virginia on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee in a battle of two of the top four teams in the ACC standings. The Seminoles enter Saturday’s game against the Cavaliers with a 7‐4 conference mark and currently tied for fourth place in the conference standings. The Cavaliers arrive in Tallahassee in second place in the ACC standings with a 9‐3 conference record. Florida State enters its game against Virginia having won seven of its last 10 games – all ACC games – since an 82‐71 win over Georgia Tech on January 3 in a game played in Tallahassee. The Seminoles won five consecutive ACC games with victories over Georgia Tech (January 3, 82‐71) Virginia Tech (January 6, 77‐74), Wake Forest January 9, (87‐82), at Notre Dame (January 13, 67‐58), and at Miami (January 17, 84‐75) to start the 2024 calendar year and added victories at Syracuse (January 23, 85‐69) and most recently at Boston College (February 6, 63‐62) to put their ACC record at 7‐4. Following Saturday’s game against Virgina, the Seminoles travel to play at Virginia Tech (February 13, 9:00 p.m.) before returning home to play host to Duke on Saturday, February 17 at 2:00 p.m.
SEMINOLES RANK AS ONE OF THE ACC HOTTEST TEAMS
Florida State enters Saturday’s game at Virgina with a 7‐3 record in last ten games. The Seminoles have won seven of their 10 games since an 81‐72 win over Georgia Tech on January 3, 2024. Only Duke (8‐2), North Carolina (8‐2) and Virgina (8‐2) have a better winning percentage and more victories in the last 10 games among each of the 15 teams than does Florida State.
HERE’S HOW CLOSE THIS SERIES IS
Florida State enters Saturday’s game against Virginia having won 28 of 56 games(28‐28) against the Cavaliers since the series began on January 4, 1992. The Seminoles played host to the Cavaliers in their first ever ACC home game at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Through 56 games, four overtime decisions(the Seminoles are 1‐3 in overtime games against the Cavaliers), three ACC Tournament games (the Seminoles are 1‐2 in ACC Tournament games against the Cavaliers), and six victories over the Cavaliers when they have played against Florida State as a nationally ranked opponent, the Seminoles have outscored Virginia by a 3,701‐3,700 scoring margin. The average score of a Florida State against Virginia game is 66.08 – 66.07 (in favor of the Seminoles).
FLORIDA STATE’S LEADING SCORERS
Head coach Leonard Hamilton often says that his teams win by committee and that the Seminoles’ offense is not designed to highlight one player. Through the first 21 games of the season, seven different players have led the Seminoles in scoring with Jamir Watkins earning high‐scoring honors and team‐leading 10 times.
LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO…
…Defeat Virginia and earn its eighth ACC victory of the season. An eighth ACC win will mark the 15th time in the last 16 years the Seminoles would have won at least eight ACC games in a season; …Defeat Virgina and earn a win over the Cavaliers for the third time in the last five and for the fifth time the last eight meetings in the series; …Defeat Virginia and win its eighth game in its last 11 outings. The Seminoles won five consecutive ACC games from January 3 against Georgia Tech through January 17 at Miami.
