Five things: Virginia Tech

Stay up late (9PM tip, ESPNU). Watch some hoops. Life is short.

1. How spoiled did we get? From 2008-09 – 2020-21 FSU had a top 40 defense nine times, and five of those nine were top 10. Now the defense is ranked 52nd nationally, and 7th of 15 in the ACC, and it feels terrible. Alabama has a worse defense and they’re in 1st place in the SEC. Baylor has a worse defense and the debate right now is whether they’re a 2-seed or a 3-seed. So the problem must be offense, right? Well, not really. In ACC play, FSU is 7th, just like the defense. Our offensive efficiency for the season is better than Virginia’s, and they may win the conference. The problem is that FSU doesn’t do anything really well. Of the Four Factors, the only place FSU is in the top-50 is turnovers forced by the defense. That’s not a winning formula. Good teams are either good at most things, or elite at one or two things. FSU is just kind of there. That’s a fringe NIT team. So it goes.

2. One of Coach Hamilton’s post-game staples is talking about how many close games there are in the ACC. Not so much this year. Just 16.8% of the games have been decided by 4-points or less (or in OT), which is the lowest in the conference since 2011. That year there were three dominant teams (UNC, Duke, FSU) who blew out a bunch of bad teams. This year there just aren’t that many good games. Mike Young has been at Virginia Tech for five years, but this is just the fifth time the two teams have played. The first three were double digit blowouts (VT won 2), and this year, in Tallahassee, it looked to be four straight before VT backdoor covered on an 11-1 run to end the game. It doesn’t seem likely that this will be a nail biter, but that’s why you play the games.

3. If FSU is going to make the Tourney, they have to win eight straight, which would get them to 15-5 in conference. Virginia Tech only has seven games left, and even if they win them all, they still won’t make it. The current odds, by the way, of FSU going bananas and winning all those games is 0.09%, or roughly 1-1,100. So I’m saying it. There’s a chance.

4. It’s feeling more and more likely that Ham will be allowed to finish out his contract and coach one final season on some sort of farewell tour. Hopefully, FSU fans won’t take umbrage when a coach forgets to give Ham flowers, but more importantly, could a farewell tour be just what the doctor ordered? If you are a transfer looking to play one year, there are worse situations than helping a HOF coach who has been such a trailblazer for minority representation in basketball ride off with one last trip to the Dance. Are you feeling it? We drop some bags, we retain the core players, we add some talent? Hello?

5. We’re to the 5th thing and I haven’t really said anything about Virginia Tech. They aren’t a very good basketball team, but boy howdy do they make their free throws (7th nationally!). So there’s that. And since FSU fouls more than Mike Tyson, stay up late and watch a free throw clinic.