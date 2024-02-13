FSU vs. Virginia Tech: Game thread, notes, how to watch, odds

Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball (13-10, 7-5 ACC), after dropping a close game against the Virginia Cavaliers, are keeping things within the Old Dominion state as the squad is set to face off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (13-10, 5-7 ACC).

FSU, barely clinging to hopes of an NCAA Tournament berth, fell short in a back-and-forth at home over the weekend.

From Matt Minnick:

Florida State is just a couple of consistent three point shooters away from being a really solid club. The team absolutely carved up Tony Bennett’s packline D in the first half, but when you’re constantly getting outscored by 15+ points from the three point line it’s mighty hard to win in modern basketball. In this one, UVA outscored FSU by 24 points from deep. I don’t know what Chandler Jackson did to get in the dog house for two games, but wow was it nice to have him back in this one. He’s quietly put together a pretty nice 2024 (when he’s been able to play). Hopefully he starts to be more consistent off the court because he could be a candidate for a breakout campaign in 2024-25. Jamir Watkins would have been absolutely sensational on the FSU teams circa 2018 and 2019. Sheesh, that would have been fun. As it is, I’m betting some NBA team will be getting a nice contributor in the second round. At this point in the season, Florida State is running out of chances to build an NCAA Tournament resume. Lazy efforts in losses to Lipscomb, SMU, USF, and Louisville are really haunting them right now. The ‘Noles are a top 45 team since January 1st, but being a top 45 team isn’t the same as having a top 45 resume. The most realistic path to an NCAA Tournament bid is probably winning enough of their remaining games to secure a double-bye in the ACC Tournament and then using their depth to win three straight games.

From Michael Rogner:

One of Coach Hamilton’s post-game staples is talking about how many close games there are in the ACC. Not so much this year. Just 16.8% of the games have been decided by 4-points or less (or in OT), which is the lowest in the conference since 2011. That year there were three dominant teams (UNC, Duke, FSU) who blew out a bunch of bad teams. This year there just aren’t that many good games. Mike Young has been at Virginia Tech for five years, but this is just the fifth time the two teams have played. The first three were double digit blowouts (VT won 2), and this year, in Tallahassee, it looked to be four straight before VT backdoor covered on an 11-1 run to end the game. It doesn’t seem likely that this will be a nail biter, but that’s why you play the games. If FSU is going to make the Tourney, they have to win eight straight, which would get them to 15-5 in conference. Virginia Tech only has seven games left, and even if they win them all, they still won’t make it. The current odds, by the way, of FSU going bananas and winning all those games is 0.09%, or roughly 1-1,100. So I’m saying it. There’s a chance. It’s feeling more and more likely that Ham will be allowed to finish out his contract and coach one final season on some sort of farewell tour. Hopefully, FSU fans won’t take umbrage when a coach forgets to give Ham flowers, but more importantly, could a farewell tour be just what the doctor ordered? If you are a transfer looking to play one year, there are worse situations than helping a HOF coach who has been such a trailblazer for minority representation in basketball ride off with one last trip to the Dance. Are you feeling it? We drop some bags, we retain the core players, we add some talent? Hello?

Florida State took down the Hokies earlier in the season, a 77-74 win on January 6 in Tallahassee.

Virginia Tech is currently riding a three-game losing streak, the most recent a 74-66 loss to Notre Dame on the road.

From our SB Nation sister site, Gobbler Country:

Why did Tech lose this game? Where do we begin? The Hokies have no consistent inside presence. Kidd has gone AWOL the past two games, scoring eight combined points in losses to Miami and Notre Dame. For the Hokies to win, they need Kidd to score around 15 points per game and provide an actual inside presence. Pedulla scored 13 quiet points. His turnovers remain an issue because he often tries to do too much. The Hokies don’t have players who can consistently create their own shot, which always shows up. MJ Collins scored only two points despite playing a team-high 36 minutes. Could this be the worst loss of the Mike Young era?

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 5.5-point underdog against the Hokies, with the over/under set at 152.5.

FSU vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, stream, listen

Date

Tuesday, February 13

Time

9 p.m.

Watch, Stream

ESPNU

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193

Possible starting lineup for Florida State

Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (14.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg; 8 pts and 8 rebs against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)

Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (5.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg; 3 pts and 3 rebs against Virginia Tech, March 4, 2023)

Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg; 8 pts and 10 rebs against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)

Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (7.3 ppg, 2.6 apg; 7 pts and 6 asts against Virginia Tech, January 29, 2022)

Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (11.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg; 10 pts and 3 stls against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)

Top Florida State reserves

Center No. 3 Cam Corhen (8.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg; 11 pts and 3 rebs against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)

Guard No. 23 Primo Spears (10.6 ppg, 2.2 apg; 11 pts and 2 asts against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)

Guard No. 0 Chandler Jackson (5.1 ppg, 1.3 rpg; 9 pts and 2 rebs against Virginia Tech, March 4, 2023)

Forward No. 33 Jaylan Gainey (3.5 ppg, 2.6 rpg; 11 pts and 3 rebs against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)

Guard No. 20 Josh Nickelberry (3.1 ppg, 1.2 rpg; 2 pts and 0 rebs against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)

Forward No. 10 Taylor Bol Bowen (3.0 ppg, 2.6 rpg; 6 pts and 0 asts against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)

Center No. 12 Tom House (1.7 ppg, 0.4 rpg; 0 pts and 0 rebs against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)

Possible starting lineup for Virginia Tech

Forward No. 31 Robbie Beran (6.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg; 2 pts and 3 rebs against Florida State, January 6, 2024)

Forward No. 15 Lynn Kidd (13.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg; 2 pts and 8 rebs against Florida State, January 6, 2024)

Guard No. 0 Hunter Cattoor (14.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg; 27 pts and 4 rebs against Florida State, January 29, 2022)

Guard No. 2 MJ Collins (5.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg; 10 pts and 4 rebs against Florida State, January 6, 2024)

Guard No. 3 Sean Pedulla (15.6 ppg, 4.5 apg; 26 pts and 2 rebs against Florida State, January 6, 2024)

