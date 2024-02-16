FSU vs. Duke: 5 things, game thread, live updates, how to watch

2 PM Saturday. ESPN. Pace yourself.

1. There’s an annual tradition where the ACC media pegs Duke to win the conference regular season and then the Blue Devils fail (they’ve won once in the past 13 seasons) and their fans do backflips proving how little it matters because the nets they want to cut down come later in the season. This year, due to UNC bringing back a super-team of guys who would be pros already in the world before NIL, the Dukies weren’t picked to win (just kidding!), and now there’s a logjam at the top with UNC (11-3), Duke (10-3), and Virginia (10-4). Duke’s strength of schedule in a lopsided conference is 14th. KenPom has them projected to finish 2nd. We’ll see.

2. Kyle Filipowski is currently the 6th rated player in KenPom’s player of the year standings and routinely has stretches where he completely takes over games. But still, he feels a bit disappointing, no? It’s a strange paradox for great players, they have to be capital G great all the time, which he’s not. He’s a good shooter for a 7-footer, but has only made 31% of his 3s in two seasons. His free throw shooting was a strength as a freshman, but now he makes 65% from the line (58% in conference play). In other words, he looks like an NBA role player. Enter the NIL. If he projects to be a late 1st round pick, might he just come back to Duke (again) to cash in on the college life? This, I think, is one of the awesome side effects on NIL. Players who would be pros stay in college. It’s like the 1980s all over again, and this makes for a better product.

3. Duke signed four of the top 25 prospects in the country last year. Two of them barely play. This year they signed four of the top 20, including the No. 1 player in the class, Cooper Flagg. This is another annual tradition at Duke – in more years than not, they have more 5*s than the other 14 conference teams combined. They make Georgia’s football roster look pedestrian. What’s the point? I don’t really have one, but I do know that whenever FSU gets out of this peewee conference I’ll miss the basketball games against Duke. Sure, they’ll be other blue bloods in whatever conference we land, but there’s something special about Duke. If you’re in Tallahassee and you’re on the fence about going to the game, just go. This era can’t end fast enough, but you still want to see it while you have the chance.

4. FSU is reeling. The ‘Noles have lost 5 of 7. Everything I said about going to the game? Okay, forget that. This season is cooked. Eat barbeque. Drink beer. Live your life.

5. Leonard Hamilton had losing seasons in two of his first three at FSU. Then he went 16 years with a winning record (including what may be the best team to ever play at Florida State) before dropping to 9-23 last year. He’s never had back-to-back losing years. FSU has to go 3-4 down the stretch, which would put them at 16-15. A 1st round loss in the ACC? 16-16. They’re projected to be slim favorites in four of the remaining seven, and sizeable underdogs in the other three.

FSU vs. Duke: How to watch, stream, listen

Date

Saturday, February 17

Time

2 p.m.

Watch, Stream

ESPNU

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193