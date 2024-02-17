FSU can’t overcome McCain’s three-point barrage, falls to Duke

2024 began so promising for the Florida State men’s basketball team, but February has not been kind to the Seminoles (13-12, 7-7). Despite outplaying Duke (20-5, 11-3) for large stretches of the game, the Blue Devils surged ahead late in the first half and did enough the rest of the way to hold off FSU 76-67. The loss, the 7th of the season at home for FSU, essentially ends all hopes of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the Seminoles.

First Half:

Florida State couldn’t have scripted a much better start offensively. After winning the tip, the ‘Noles connected on their first three shots, two baskets at the rim by Baba Miller and Jamir Watkins, and a long two by Darin Green, Jr. The streak was broken when Watkins missed a three from the wing, but he quickly atoned by rattling in one from the corner, which was followed by Green, Jr. hitting one from the top of the key and then grabbing a steal which led to a Cameron Corhen lay-in. Altogether, FSU made 7 of their first 8 shots to score 16 points in the game’s opening 5 minutes.

That was the good news. The bad news? Florida State wasn’t able to generate stops at the other end to really take advantage. The Seminoles did lead by six, 14-8, for a nearly 30 seconds, but a Jeremy Roach three-ball as the shot clock sounded cut the Duke deficit in half. Unfortunately, he wasn’t the only Blue Devil making shots from the perimeter. Jared McCain, a freshman shooting 38% from deep coming in, began the game hitting 4-4 from beyond the arc to give Duke a 22-18 lead at the under-12 media timeout. The third and fourth of these threes were back-to-back transition makes coming off defensive rebounds.

The two teams played some back and forth basketball for the next five minutes. During this stretch Florida State got as close as 22-20 following a Primo Spears steal and coast-to-coast layup, while Duke led by as much as 27-20 after a successful and-one. By the 7:10 mark, the score stood at 29-26 Duke, with FSU doing much of its damage during the stretch off turnovers.

The Blue Devils lead swelled all the way to 9 on two separate occasions, as FSU continued to have no answers for McCain (all of this with Watkins sitting on the bench with two fouls). The freshman hit another pair of threes—both well contested—and added a scoop shot layup high off the glass to give him an 8-8 start from the field and 6-6 start from deep. He scored 22 of Duke’s first 37 points.

The ‘Noles were able to put together a quick 5-0 spurt to get the deficit back down to four at 37-33 by the under-4 media timeout, but the final four minutes belonged almost entirely to the Blue Devils. And it was McCain capping it off with a fast break, step-back three just before the first half horn sounded.

Florida State played fairly well across most of the opening 20 minutes. The ‘Noles turned Duke over on 22% of possessions while limiting their own to just 12.1%. FSU held Duke to just a 22% offensive rebounding rate, shot 50% from the field, and got 18 points from its bench compared to just 5 for Duke. Unfortunately, the Seminoles shot only 2-8 from three, while McCain was 7-8 from deep and Duke shot 8-10 as a team. That 18 point gap in perimeter shooting resulted in a 44-34 halftime deficit for FSU.

Second Half:

Similar to the first half, FSU came out of the locker room shooting well. Green Jr. began the second stanza with a three, while Corhen had an offensive rebound tip-in and a nice jumper. Duke got a few tough shots to fall themselves, one right as the shot clock expired, but the ‘Noles did their job over the first four minutes, trimming the deficit to 50-43.

The next segment of play was a bit sloppy all-around, as both teams began to dig in defensively. Which more often than not is the style of game that will favor FSU. Watkins ignited the crowd with a steal at mid-court and layup finish through contact, and then Corhen really got folks on their feet when he completed the receiving end of an ally-oop following a steal and dish from Jalen Warley. This made the score 53-47 Duke at the under-12.

It appeared like FSU would get it even closer following a defensive rebound. To that point in the half, Duke was shooting just 26% and turning it over on 25% of their possessions. But coming out of a review that was never really explained, Green, Jr. was assessed a technical foul, giving Duke two free throws and the ball. McCain calmly made both from the stripe and then sank a deep and contested three after a loose ball situation following an FSU blocked shot. Just like that, despite outplaying Duke for the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Blue Devils had their largest lead of the game at 60-49.

To FSU’s credit, they didn’t drop their heads and quit. Quite the opposite, the Seminoles continued to outplay Duke over the next five minutes. Watkins dropped a couple of sweet dimes to Corhen and Miller, both resulting in dunks, while Chandler Jackson hit a three. At the 5 minute mark, FSU trailed 64-57 and Duke was scoring just .71 points per possession in the second half. But the Blue Devils did enough down the stretch to hold off the ‘Noles and that was that.

McCain easily led all scorers with 35 and he was joined in double figures by Jeremy Roach, who finished with 17. Watkins led FSU with 15 and 4 blocks, while Corhen added an efficient 14 on 7-10 shooting to go along with 9 rebounds. Warley dished out 5 assists and grabbed 3 steals, as the junior finished +4 in a 9 point loss.

Box Score and Takeaways:

I know I sound like a broken record here, but in today’s basketball you can’t be on the losing side of the three point margin over and over again and expect to win a ton of games. You can be an average or even below average three-point shooting team and win lots of games. Houston is arguably the best team in the country despite shooting 34.6% from three on the season (136th). And you can give up a good amount of threes and still win lots of games. Clemson is likely a single-digit seed in the Dance and opponents shoot 34% from deep against them (192nd). But you can’t be both a poor shooting team from deep and a team that gives up threes in rhythm. Coming into the game Florida State ranked 260th in three point percentage (32%) and 221st in opponent three-point shooting (34.3%). Honestly, with those numbers I’m kind of impressed the ‘Noles have won as many games as they have.

This was a winnable game. Duke as a team did not seem to have a lot of consistent answers for FSU, nor did they have a lot of players who put extreme pressure on the Seminoles defense. But the game was lost in a 7 minute stretch at the end of the first half when Jared McCain nailed 3 threes and added a scoop shot layup. The rest of Duke’s team scored just two buckets in that stretch, but FSU had no answer for McCain. All of this came with FSU’s best player on the bench, and most of it also came with FSU’s best perimeter defender (Warley) on the bench. Watkins and Warley combined to play just 14 first half minutes. McCain himself played 19 first half minutes.

Looking Ahead:

Florida State welcomes Boston College to the Tucker Center for a Tuesday night game. The two teams are familiar with each other, as FSU just escaped with a one point win in Chestnut Hill on February 6th. At this point an at-large bid is off the table, but FSU has the depth to win a few games an ACC Tournament that feels pretty wide open given the lack of elite basketball across the league. So with the last double-bye still a possibility, every league win is critical.