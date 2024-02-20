Florida State vs Boston College Game Thread

Florida State and Boston College played three weeks ago in Chestnut Hill and it was FSU walking away victorious in a one-point thriller. But the two teams have gone in opposite directions since then, with the ‘Noles losing three straight and BC coming in winners of their last two.

Can FSU end its skid and get the season sweep? Or will Boston College keep their momentum going?

If Florida State is to get back in the win column, they’ll have to do so without its best shooter. Darin Green, Jr. has a shoulder injury and is out for the game. Chandler Jackson is replacing him in the starting lineup. FSU is in desperate need of a win to maintain a chance at a bye or even a double bye in the ACC Tournament.

The game tips at 7pm from the Tucker Center and can be seen on the ACC Network. Follow along with the action below!