Florida State ends the skid, pulls away from Boston College

Badly needing a win to stay in the hunt for a bye in the ACC Tournament, Florida State (14-12, 8-7) utilized efficient offense to pull away from a game Boston College Eagles (15-11, 6-9) team 84-76. The game was nip and tuck for the first 32 minutes, but Florida State surged in front with a 10-0 run with about 8 minutes to play and never let the Eagles get within a possession again.

First Half:

The starting lineup looked a little different for the Seminoles, as Cameron Corhen and Chandler Jackson made their 6th and 1st starts of the year, respectively, the latter of whom replacing an injured Darin Green, Jr. Both guys seemed to enjoy hearing their name called as they combined to score 6 points on 3-3 shooting, plus an assist from Corhen, in the opening 4 minutes. They weren’t the only FSU players who started off hot either. Jamir Watkins scored 7 diverse points on a layup, two free throws, and a three, while Jalen Warely added a basket of his own to help the ‘Noles open up 6-8 from the floor.

Unfortunately, the Eagles began the game even hotter, scorching the nets for 7-8 shooting including—stop me if you’ve heard this one before—a blistering 4-5 from beyond the arc. All of this added up to an 18-17 Boston College lead seven minutes into the game.

Baba Miller briefly gave FSU a 19-18 lead, but the Eagles shooting prowess continued and they quickly took it back and then stretched it out to 26-21 after their 5th made three of the first 10 minutes.

Florida State responded to the BC spurt well, running off a 9-0 run that included contributions from a variety of guys. Taylor Bol Bowen made a corner three in this stretch off a nice feed from Warley, Josh Nickelberry was disruptive on defense, while Jackson and Corhen made positive contributions at both ends of the court. But basketball is a game of runs and Boston College came right back with a 5-1 spurt of their own, tying the game up at 31 with 6:21 left.

The back-and-forth basketball continued, as both teams struggled to string together more than one to two stops in a row. Watkins was everywhere for FSU in this stretch, hitting his second three, grabbing multiple rebounds, pushing the break, and finding Bol Bowen on a sweet ally oop that brought hundreds of fans to their feet.

With 10 seconds remaining in the half, Warley executed a nifty spin move in the paint to get all the way to the rim for a hoop and the harm that put FSU up 43-41. But BC would get a long two to fall with just a couple ticks left on the clock and the teams headed to the locker room tied at 43.

FSU scored over 1.3 points per possession in the opening stanza, while only turning the ball over 9% of their possessions—one of the most efficient performances on offense of the season. Boston College turned it over more than 20% of the time, but still managed to equal FSU’s effort thanks to shooting 15-26 from the field and 6-11 from deep. The Eagles scored or turned it over on 25 of their 33 possessions.

Second Half:

It was a new half, but the same results. Both teams continued their scintillating shooting, with FSU going 3-4 to start the second and BC making 3-6. At the under-16 timeout, the ‘Noles clung to a 51-50 lead. The game remained close over the next segment of action, which featured FSU football great, Bill Ragans getting tossed from the game by an extremely thin skinned ref. Watkins continued to be nearly unstoppable, scoring 7 of FSU’s next 9 points, the last two of which coming on free throws that have the ‘Noles a 60-58 lead with 11:33 left in the game.

Quinten Post put BC back in front with an and-one layup, but the Seminoles did not trail for long. Bol Bowen made a pair at the stripe before Nickelberry hit a corner three off a great look from Warley. Warley then followed it up with an and-one of his own, and on the next possession it was another assist for Warley, this time on a lob to Corhen. Just like that FSU had a 70-61 lead with a little over 7 minutes left in the game.

Boston College briefly trimmed it to 70-65, but a 7-1 run that featured a Jackson three-ball stretched the lead out to 77-66 with less than 5 minutes remaining. The Eagles never threatened again as FSU made enough shots down the stretch to close out the win.

Playing what was essentially just an 8-man rotation, the ‘Noles got double figure contributions from 4 different guys, with Bol Bowen adding in another 8. Watkins was the star, finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds (4 offensive), and 2 assists. Jackson added 19, while Warley led the team with 5 dimes.

Box Score and Takeaways:

Cam Corhen entered the game with the best 2 point shot percentage in league play, making a startling 47 of his 63 attempts. He went 5-8 from the field in this one, which shockingly lowered that percentage, but it’s clear teams know they have to respect his scoring efficiency when he’s on the court.

Jamir Watkins, FSU’s leading scorer and rebounder, showed why in this one with his third double-double of the season. His strength, length, and touch around the basket make him nearly impossible to defend when he gets going downhill. It’s either a bucket, a foul, or quite often both. And his rebounding tenacity allows him to not only close out possessions, but get the defense on its heels with him more than capable of leading the fast break. His 35 minutes was the second most he’s played this season, only trailing the 38 he played in the OT win over Colorado.

FSU entered the game 13th in the league in three point shooting during conference play, making just 31.8% of their attempts. So when I heard Darin Green, Jr. would miss the game, there was a genuine question of whether the ‘Noles would make any? But as is often the case in team sports—despite Kirk Herbstreit insisting otherwise—other guys stepped up. Jamir Watkins, making 34% in conference play, hit 3-4, his 7th multi-three point game of the season. Chandler Jackson also made a pair, which was just his second multi-three game of his two year career, and Taylor Bol Bowen and Josh Nickelberry made one each. The result was FSU going 7-16 from deep (43%), only losing the three point battle by 6 points.

Speaking of Bol Bowen, he’s an intriguing guy to watch. His body is clearly still trying to catch up to his mind, but there were multiple occasions in this game where he attempted an offensive step-back/spin move/drop step that is pretty cool to see him start to even try in games. None of them were successful, but just the fact that he’s pulling them out in games tells you they are things he’s been working on. We’ve seen quite a few examples of second year guys who take massive leaps into NBA draft pick land and Bol Bowen—assuming he sticks around—seems like he’s got the potential to be the next. His defense is already really impactful, and he scores a handful of points a game just from being active. If he adds in some real offensive moves this off-season, look out.

Chandler Jackson played 33 minutes, easily the most of his Seminoles career. His team defense is still a work in progress (as it is for most young guys), but he made several nice individual defensive plays, including two steals. On offense, Jackson lived up to his high school reputation and put points on the board in a multitude of ways. He’s been in the dog house a couple times this season, but hopefully this serves as a coming out party, as well as a springboard into next year.

FSU is now 7-2 in games where Nickelberry makes a three.

Looking Ahead:

FSU will look to stay in the winning column when they travel to Clemson for a tilt on Saturday. The Tigers are looking like a solid NCAAT team, so this will be a stiff test for the Seminoles.