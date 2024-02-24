Five things: Clemson

The Florida State Seminoles look to go back-to-back for the first time since mid January, at 7:45 on the CW Network.

1. The NCAA Selection Committee has a bizarre fascination with road wins (even though there are no road games in the NCAA Tournament). Instead of using any of the existing computer models which have been refined for decades, they decided to build their own from scratch, and, aside from being easily hackable, their NET model shows that beating Appalachian State on the road is equally as impressive as beating UConn at home. So it’s critical to win games on the road, which the Clemson Tigers have done against the best SEC team (Alabama Crimson Tide) and the best ACC team (North Carolina Tar Heels). This will put them in the NCAA Tournament, after being one of the first four out last year when they never won on the road against a top-50 team.

2. Florida State, meanwhile, hasn’t won a meaningful road game all year. The best win may be at Miami (of FL), though the Hurricanes might be the most disappointing team in the nation. They added Matthew Cleveland to last year’s Final Four team, and now they stink. If it weren’t for the Louisville Cardinals and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets being historically bad, they would be in danger of finishing last in the conference.

3. But has Clemson has a good year? I don’t know. Aside from their two big wins, the rest of the season hasn’t provided many highlights. Being tied at 8-7 against Florida State in a bad conference doesn’t feel particularly impressive when they have an all-American candidate in PJ Hall and they returned so much from last year that the only new guys getting minutes are both 5th year transfers.

4. A Clemson friend asked if Hall was an All-ACC lock, and I told him you could split PJ Hall in two and they’d both be locks. I wish I could claim that line, though it’s actually borrowed from Tony LaRussa, but Hall is 10th in Ken Pom’s national Player of the Year rankings, and what makes him so amazing is his rare combination of volume and efficiency. As a sophomore he led the ACC in shot attempts, as a junior he led the ACC in shot attempts, and as a senior he’s 2nd. But he’s making 58% of his 2s and 80% of his free throws, while also being top-25 in offensive rebounding, defensive rebounding, block shots, fouls drawn, and fewest turnovers. He’s basically a 3-point shot away from a 10+ year NBA career.

5. If, like me, you never really give up on the season, then you’re thinking ahead to the ACC Tournament. The top four seeds get to skip Tuesday, skip Wednesday, and advance straight to Thursday’s quarter-finals. With no great teams in the conference it’s not inconceivable for FSU to real off three straight. If you assume a few upsets, would a “gauntlet” like Boston College, Virginia, NC State be an impossible path? Maybe, but we have to get there first. Right now FSU is tied for 5th, one game back of the 4th seed. A win today would keep them in the hunt.