Five things: NC State

FSU gets yet another 9 PM tip, this time on ESPN2.

1. Tom Van Arsdale was an Indiana Hoosier, and then played 10+ years in the NBA where he scored more than 14,000 points. At his peak, he was a bucket when he got the ball. For most of you, this may be the first time you’ve heard his name. Why? He never played a single playoff game in his career. His teams were terrible. I fear the same thing is happening with Jamir Watkins. Simply put, he’s one of the best players to come through Florida State since our NBA laden teams of the early 1990s. He leads the team in scoring. He leads the team in rebounding. He leads the team in steals. He’s one assist behind Jalen Warley’s team lead, he’s 2nd in blocked shots, and he’s not only drawn the most fouls on the team, he’s drawn the most in the conference. He’d be a starter on every Florida State team that Leonard Hamilton has coached.

2. In the past couple weeks FSU fans had held to the hope of earning a double-bye and somehow sneaking out an ACCT championship. That dream has passed, literally and figuratively, out of our hands and into the Wolfpack’s. The top-4 seeds earn a double-bye, and NCSU is currently one loss behind the 3rd (UVA) and 4th (Wake) seeds. They have a lot to play for.

3. FSU has to win two more games to avoid the first back-to-back losing seasons of Leonard Hamilton’s career. Tonight is their 2nd to last home game (they finish vs Miami (of FL)), and those games bracket a pair of road games. Oddly enough, home or away doesn’t seem to matter. FSU has won four ACC games on the road, and four at home. If that trend continues, they’ll finish 10-10 and either win tonight or win against Miami (of FL).

4. Miami (of FL), by the way, is the most disappointing team in the nation. Nothing to do with FSU-NC State, but what the hell, nobody is reading this far anyway.

5. While we’re on disappointing teams, Florida Atlantic went to the Final Four last year, returned everyone, and now they’re getting smoked in-conference by USF and first year coach Amir Abdul Rahim. You may recall from our South Florida preview that he would be a name to watch for Coach Hamilton’s replacement. After beginning the season 2-4, they’ve gone 19-1. The game that got that streak going? Florida State. Go Noles.