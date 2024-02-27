FSU vs NC State Basketball: How to Watch and Game Thread

Technically speaking, the Seminoles can still earn a double-bye in the ACC Tournament. You can play around with all the scenarios you want here, but it is possible for FSU to finish 4th in the league if the ‘Noles win all four of their remaining games and get some serious good fortune in the results around them. But whether you believe in slim odds or not, it’s only possible if Florida State wins tonight vs an NC State Wolfpack team that sits one-game in front of them in the standings.

Our own Michael Rogner did his usual bang-up job on the Five Things article (and the comment section has some goodies too), so check that out before you watch.

For all you gamblers out there, Hard Rock lists FSU as a 2.5 point favorite with an over/under of 151.5, giving an implied score of roughly 77-75. If FSU is to pull it out, they’ll need to play better defense than they have for much of the month of February, as the Seminoles rank just 162nd in adjusted defensive efficiency since February 1st.

FSU vs. NC State: How to watch, stream, listen

Date

Tuesday, February 27

Time

9 p.m.

Watch/Stream

ESPN2

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193