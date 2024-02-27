Florida State defeats NC State at home behind incredible offensive performance

Leonard Hamilton’s Florida State Seminoles basketball team bounced back in a big way at home Tuesday evening, knocking off the NC State Wolfpack 90-83. The win keeps FSU (15-13, 9-8) in the hunt for a bye in the ACC Tournament, and even keeps their slim double-bye hopes alive. The ‘Noles essentially controlled this one from the tip, leading for nearly 37 minutes.

First Half:

The game opened with a quick, almost frantic pace, as both teams tried to avoid playing out of their half-court sets. After a few early misses (including a clear missed goal tend on NCSU), Cameron Corhen broke the ice by splitting a pair at the stripe to give FSU a 1-0 lead. This point appeared to be the “breaking of the dam moment, as Jalen Warley made a bucket on the next possession after a strong defensive rebound by Corhen, and the two teams were off to the races.

DJ Horne got NCSU on the board with back-to-back layups in transition, giving the Wolfpack a 4-3 lead. But Jamir Watkins gave FSU the lead right back on the ensuing possession, a lead the Seminoles would maintain of varying margins for nearly every second of the rest of the first half.

A Darin Green Jr. corner three made it 10-6 at the 15:32 mark, and 30 seconds later the teams had already traded layups for a 12-8 score. NC State went on a 5-0 spurt to take a 13-12 lead, but Chandler Jackson zipped down the court off the made basket to hit a little floater in the lane just 10 seconds later, which is exactly the kind of pace Leonard Hamilton wants from FSU. After NC State went just 1-3 from the charity stripe, Jaylan Gainey threw down a vicious two-handed slam following a pretty pass from Primo Spears and FSU again had a two-point lead.

From there, FSU used its defense to stretch it out to 20-14, as the second unit played what was easily their best team defense in the last month. Jackson had a couple of nice defensive boards and also a block, while Gainey added a block, as well. But NC State countered with a run of their own and eventually tied it up at 22 when Horne hit a deep three.

Hamilton used the under-8 media timeout to get several starters back in, and the fresher legs of FSU immediately jumped back into the lead. Green Jr. hit a three on the fast break to make it 27-22 ‘Noles, and then traded three for two as De’Ante Green connected on a three of his own (just his third of the season) to make it 30-24 with more than 7 minutes remaining in the half.

The next stretch of ball turned a bit helter-skelter, including one stretch where there were back-to-back-to-back turnovers, somehow resulting in zero points. Nonetheless, FSU would eventually extend its lead to 10 with 5:48 remaining on a difficult shot by Green Jr. as the shot clock dwindled.

The final five minutes of the half were back-and-forth, with Spears getting the last laugh when he hit a pull-up jumper with 30 seconds left to give the ‘Noles a 41-33 halftime lead.

11 different players scored for FSU in the first half, with Watkins and Green Jr. notching 8 apiece on a combined 7-12 shooting. Defensively, FSU turned NC State over on 22% of their possessions and limited the Wolfpack to just 12-30 first half shooting.

Second Half:

The second half picked up where the first half ended, with both teams continuing to shoot well from all over the court—if you bet the over in this one you had to pleased with the opening 8 minutes.

Baba Miller got things started with a layup less than 30 seconds in, and then Jackson gave FSU an 11 point lead on another layup barely 30 seconds later. From there, NC State’s Casey Morsell caught absolute fire, making two threes and another long jumper over the next two minutes. These baskets were interspersed with a couple of buckets by Corhen at the other end, or else the Wolfpack could have easily taken the lead when Morsell made yet another jumper at the 15:33 mark. Instead, Florida State maintained a 51-47 lead at the under-16 timeout.

Out of the timeout the hot shooting continued with Watkins hitting a deep three. Horne answered with a jumper less than 15 seconds later, but then Jackson completed an and-one on the ensuing possession to make it 57-49 FSU with more than 14 minutes to play.

Over the first 10 minutes of the second half, FSU shot 11-19 from the field (6 assists on those 11 baskets), while grabbing 5 of those 8 misses. That is incredibly efficient offense. And yet, their 8 point halftime lead was actually trimmed to 6 because NC State was 10-19 from the field, including 4-5 from three, and the Pack grabbed 7 of their 9 misses!

Leading 66-60, FSU started doing something they didn’t do much in the first half—committing fouls. NC State was in the bonus with more than 9 minutes left in the game, and the Wolfpack took advantage to trim the margin to 5 at 66-61. NC State then got a pull-up three in transition off a sloppy FSU pass and suddenly the FSU lead was down to just two despite the ‘Noles seemingly in control for the entire game.

Spears hit a tough shot on the baseline to double the lead back to four, before Mr. Do-it-all himself, Jamir Watkins, forced an NC State turnover at mid-court on the following possession. This led to a one-handed push shot by Warley, and the lead was back up to six. Warley made it 72-64 by splashing two FTs, after Morsell committed his 4th foul. NC State momentarily got it back to 6 after yet another offensive rebound, but Watkins took it strong to the rack to finish through contact like he does so well, giving FSU a 74-66 lead with 5:40 left in the game.

The margin bounced between 8 and 10 points for the next few possessions, as FSU continued to keep their foot on the gas pedal. Corhen had a highlight reel two-handed slam in transition during this stretch, which came just 4 seconds after a Warley defensive rebound and was set-up by a sweet Spears dish. The lead was extended to 12 following a coast-to-coast take and finish through contact by Watkins, but the junior was unable to convert the and-one.

At this point, FSU really just needed to protect the ball and make free throws. Unfortunately, they could not do the former for the next several possessions, and the ‘Noles compounded the issue by sending NC State to the line for a parade of double-bonus free throw attempts. This resulted in the lead being trimmed to just 82-75 with 2:20 remaining. Spears was finally able to break the press, and he took advantage by setting up Warley for a dunk down main street with another beautiful pass. Spears did it again the next possession, this time zipping a one-handed pass to a cutting Watkins who threw down the tomahawk jam. This was Spears’ 6th assist on the night (and 4th in the second half).

From there the Seminoles made enough free throws to seal the victory. Watkins led the way with 19 points on 8-11 shooting, adding 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 assists to fill out his box score. Miller grabbed a team-high 8 boards, and FSU had 8 players score at least 7 points and 9 guys grab a rebound.

Box Score and Takeaways:

Despite NC State shooting fairly well (and very well from three), the energy from Florida State was high at both ends of the floor for most of this game. The Seminoles were forcing turnovers (including multiple shot-clock violations), blocking shots, and even scoring after NCSU made shots thanks to their willingness to push the ball up the court via the pass instead of dribble. This is the pace that Coach Ham wants to see from FSU, and the type of intensity the Noles have to play with if they want to win games in 2024.

Now that is the Primo Spears FSU has been needing all season. He wasn’t perfect, but the ‘Noles don’t need perfection from the Georgetown Hoyas transfer. What they need is someone who pushes the pace, makes tough shots when the half-court offense breaks down, and perhaps most importantly, uses his quickness and “sizzle” to not only create opportunities for himself, but for his teammates, as well. He did all this tonight, finishing with 14 points on 5-9 shooting (including several tip-your-cap buckets over great defense), six assists, and just one turnover, as he largely made plays within the flow of the game. He made a couple defensive mistakes early, helping too much off his man, but he picked things up on that side of the court in the second half and was trusted to be part of the close-out lineup.

NC State became the latest opponent to outscore FSU from beyond the arc, doubling up FSU (30-15) from the three point line. But FSU made up for it by forcing turnovers on 20% of Wolfpack possessions, despite NCSU coming into the game ranked 7th in the country in limiting turnovers, and by creating a bevy of easy looks at the basket through great ball movement and pushing the pace. FSU finished 16-18 on dunks and layups, which is much better than most of their games this year.

Looking Ahead:

Florida State makes its closest road trip in conference play, traveling up to Atlanta to face a Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team that stands at just 12-16 overall even after winning two of their last three. FSU defeated Tech 82-71 in early January, so the ‘Noles will be looking for their second season sweep of an ACC opponent this year (Boston College Eagles).