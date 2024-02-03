FSU vs. Louisville: Game thread, how to watch, odds, notes

Florida State Seminoles basketball (12-8, 6-3 ACC), after falling short in a near-upset of No. 3 North Carolina, will look to bounce back tonight on the road vs. the Louisville Cardinals (6-15, 1-9 ACC).
Louisville has had another rough go of things this season, the second under head coach Kenny Payne, who won a national title as a player for the Cardinals but has been historically inept as a first-time head coach.
From Michael Rogner:
So how bad of a job is Kenny Payne doing with the Cardinals? Bad. Really bad. Really really really bad, like let’s not lose to these chumps or oh hell I don’t even know bad. Now in his 2nd season he’s 10-33 overall and 3-27 in ACC play. He has two wins against top 100 teams.
They certainly aren’t without talent, having eight 4*s and a 5* on the roster. Their best player is sophomore wing Mike James, who rarely comes out of games, draws a ton of fouls, and has made 42% of his 3s in conference play. Their worst players are, well, everyone else.
This is an absolute, no doubt, must win game for FSU. The ‘Noles are 6-3 in conference play, and need to finish 15-5 to have a good chance at making the NCAA Tournament.
Currently last place in the ACC, Louisville has lost 13 of its last 14 games — its latest loss, part of a six-game losing streak, was a 70-64 slipup vs. the Clemson Tigers.
From our SB Nation sister site, Card Chronicle:
In a trend that has become as consistent as the Kentucky Derby being run on the first Saturday in May (in non-pandemic times), the Louisville men’s basketball team dug itself a massive hole, clawed back to make things interesting in the second half, and then ultimately lost.
Tuesday’s example: A 70-64 road loss to Clemson, the sixth straight for the Cardinals.
Despite playing most of the second half with just six available scholarship players, no point guards, and no forwards who weren’t in foul trouble, Louisville ended the game on a 33-15 run.
Great fight? Sure. Ridiculously awful basketball leading to a 24-point deficit? Sure. What do we make of all of this? I don’t know, but the page flips to whatever’s next six weeks from today.
Clemson and Virginia remain the only road venues where Louisville has not won since joining the ACC in 2014-15.
Florida State has won seven straight vs. Louisville, including four straight on the road — the Cardinals' last win at home against FSU came all the way back in January 2016.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 5.5-point favorites vs. the Cardinals, with the over-under set at 151.
FSU basketball vs. Louisville: How to watch, stream
Date
Saturday, February 3
Time
8 p.m.
Watch, Stream
ACC Network
Listen
Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193
Possible starting lineup for Florida State
- Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (13.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg; First career game against Louisville)
- Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (6.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg; 2 pts and 2 rebs against Louisville, December 10, 2022)
- Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg; 0 pts and 2 rebs against Louisville, February 4, 2023)
- Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (6.6 ppg, 2.7 apg; 14 pts and 5 asts against Louisville, February 4, 2023)
- Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (12.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg; 12 pts and 3 rebs against Louisville)
Possible starting lineup for Louisville
- Forward No. 0 Mike James (13.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg; 9 pts and 2 asts against Florida State, December 10, 2022)
- Center No. 5 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (10.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg; 2 pts and 6 rebs against Florida State, December 10, 2022)
- Guard No. 10 Kaleb Glenn (2.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg; First career game against Florida State)
- Guard No. 22 Tre White (13.1 ppg, 1.4 apg; First career game against Florida State)
- Guard No. 55 Skyy Clark (12.8 ppg, 2.9 apg; First career game against Florida State)
Game notes via FSU Sports Info
SEMINOLES TRAVEL TO PLAY AT LOUISVILLE IN FIRST OF TWO ACC ROAD GAMES
Florida State, which has won three consecutive ACC road games, travelsto play at Louisville at the KFC YUM! Center on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. The game will be televised by the ACC Network. The Seminoles enter their game against the Cardinals having won three of four ACC road games with victories at Notre Dame (January 13, 67‐58), at Miami (January 17, 85‐69), and at Syracuse (January 23, 85‐69). Florida State islooking to win a fourth consecutive conference game away from home for the first time since the 2018‐19 season when they won four consecutive conference road games at Miami (January 27, 2019; 78‐66), at Syracuse (February 5, 2019l 80‐62), at Georgia Tech (February 16, 2019; 69‐47) and at Clemson (February 19, 2019; 77‐64). Florida State enters its game against Louisville on Saturday having won seven consecutive and eight of its last nine game against Louisville. The Seminoles’ current winning streak against the Cardinals began with an 80‐75 victory at the Donald L. Tucker Center on February 9, 2019. Following Saturday’s game against the Cardinals, the Seminoles travel to play at Boston College on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 a game scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.
UPCOMING MILESTONES…
…Senior Darin Green enters Saturday’s game against Louisville with 349 career made 3‐point shots. He needs just one to reach 350 for his career. He has made 141 3‐pointshots as a Seminole (2023 and 2024) and made 208 during his three‐year career at UCF (2020, 2021 and 2022); …Junior Jamir Watkins enters Saturday’s game against Louisville with 97 careersteals and needsjust three to reach the 100 steals mark for his career. He has 31 steals in his first season at Florida State and totaled 64 steals in his two seasons at VCU (2021 and 2023).
HAMILTON RANKS FIFTH IN ACC HISTORY FOR WINS
Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton enters Saturday’s game against North Carolina as the fifth winningest coach in ACC history with 416 wins. He is also the fifth winningest coach in ACC history for ACC regular season victories (165), ACC regular season and ACC Tournament wins combined (191). He is sixth in the ACC record book for ACC road wins (68), and eighth in ACC history for NCAA Tournament wins as an ACC Head Coach (18).
FLORIDA STATE LEADS THE ACC IN STEALS
Florida State, which has earned double‐figures in steals in nine games – including four ACC games – enters Saturday’s game at Louisville as the conference leader in steals with 9.3 team steals per game average. The Seminoles totaled 11 steals in their last game against North Carolina and 10 in their last road win at Syracuse. Florida State’s Jamir Watkins is ranked sixth in the ACC with 33 steals and a 1.7 steals per game average while Senior Darin Green is tied for ninth in the ACC with 31 steals and a 1.6 steals per game average. The Seminoles are one of three teams in the ACC (Syracuse and Virginia) with two players in the ACC’s top 10 for steals.
LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO…
…Defeat Louisville and win its fourth consecutive ACC road game. The Seminoles have won consecutive road games at Notre Dame (January 13), at Miami (January 17), and at Syracuse (January 23) and are 3‐1 in ACC road games during the first month of the 2022‐23 ACC season; …Defeat Louisville and gain its eighth consecutive win against the Cardinals. The Seminoles’streak against Louisville began with an 80‐75 win over overtime at home on February 9, 2019. Florida State is 4‐0 at home and 3‐0 at the KFC YUM! Center during its current streak; …Defeat Louisville and win its seventh ACC game of the season. It would mark the 19th consecutive season the Seminoles will have won at least seven conference games in a single season.
