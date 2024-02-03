FSU vs. Louisville: Game thread, how to watch, odds, notes

Florida State Seminoles basketball (12-8, 6-3 ACC), after falling short in a near-upset of No. 3 North Carolina, will look to bounce back tonight on the road vs. the Louisville Cardinals (6-15, 1-9 ACC).

Louisville has had another rough go of things this season, the second under head coach Kenny Payne, who won a national title as a player for the Cardinals but has been historically inept as a first-time head coach.

From Michael Rogner:

So how bad of a job is Kenny Payne doing with the Cardinals? Bad. Really bad. Really really really bad, like let’s not lose to these chumps or oh hell I don’t even know bad. Now in his 2nd season he’s 10-33 overall and 3-27 in ACC play. He has two wins against top 100 teams. They certainly aren’t without talent, having eight 4*s and a 5* on the roster. Their best player is sophomore wing Mike James, who rarely comes out of games, draws a ton of fouls, and has made 42% of his 3s in conference play. Their worst players are, well, everyone else. This is an absolute, no doubt, must win game for FSU. The ‘Noles are 6-3 in conference play, and need to finish 15-5 to have a good chance at making the NCAA Tournament.

Currently last place in the ACC, Louisville has lost 13 of its last 14 games — its latest loss, part of a six-game losing streak, was a 70-64 slipup vs. the Clemson Tigers.

From our SB Nation sister site, Card Chronicle:

In a trend that has become as consistent as the Kentucky Derby being run on the first Saturday in May (in non-pandemic times), the Louisville men’s basketball team dug itself a massive hole, clawed back to make things interesting in the second half, and then ultimately lost. Tuesday’s example: A 70-64 road loss to Clemson, the sixth straight for the Cardinals. Despite playing most of the second half with just six available scholarship players, no point guards, and no forwards who weren’t in foul trouble, Louisville ended the game on a 33-15 run. Great fight? Sure. Ridiculously awful basketball leading to a 24-point deficit? Sure. What do we make of all of this? I don’t know, but the page flips to whatever’s next six weeks from today. Clemson and Virginia remain the only road venues where Louisville has not won since joining the ACC in 2014-15.

Florida State has won seven straight vs. Louisville, including four straight on the road — the Cardinals' last win at home against FSU came all the way back in January 2016.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 5.5-point favorites vs. the Cardinals, with the over-under set at 151.

FSU basketball vs. Louisville: How to watch, stream

Date

Saturday, February 3

Time

8 p.m.

Watch, Stream

ACC Network

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193

Possible starting lineup for Florida State

Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (13.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg; First career game against Louisville)

Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (6.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg; 2 pts and 2 rebs against Louisville, December 10, 2022)

Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg; 0 pts and 2 rebs against Louisville, February 4, 2023)

Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (6.6 ppg, 2.7 apg; 14 pts and 5 asts against Louisville, February 4, 2023)

Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (12.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg; 12 pts and 3 rebs against Louisville)

Top Florida State reserves

Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (13.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg; First career game against Louisville)

Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (6.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg; 2 pts and 2 rebs against Louisville, December 10, 2022)

Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg; 0 pts and 2 rebs against Louisville, February 4, 2023)

Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (6.6 ppg, 2.7 apg; 14 pts and 5 asts against Louisville, February 4, 2023)

Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (12.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg; 12 pts and 3 rebs against Louisville)

Possible starting lineup for Louisville

Forward No. 0 Mike James (13.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg; 9 pts and 2 asts against Florida State, December 10, 2022)

Center No. 5 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (10.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg; 2 pts and 6 rebs against Florida State, December 10, 2022)

Guard No. 10 Kaleb Glenn (2.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg; First career game against Florida State)

Guard No. 22 Tre White (13.1 ppg, 1.4 apg; First career game against Florida State)

Guard No. 55 Skyy Clark (12.8 ppg, 2.9 apg; First career game against Florida State)

Game notes via FSU Sports Info