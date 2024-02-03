FSU basketball suffers ugly loss to Louisville

The Florida State Seminoles basketball team looked to gain an early advantage when it was announced that Louisville starting guard Skyy Clark was a late scratch. Instead, it became an advantage for the Cardinals as back-up guard Ty-Laur Johnson was the difference maker in FSU’s 101-92 loss. Johnson contributed 27 points to go with 11 assists in the crushing defeat for the Seminoles.

It was a rough first half for the Florida State Seminoles. A tightly called, sloppy opening 12 minutes had the game knotted at 22 before Louisville closed out the half with a 25-12 run. It was no coincidence that the run occurred with Jamir Watkins’ second foul and subsequent seat on the bench. He joined Jalen Warley and Cam Corhen, both with two fouls each. With the Seminoles undermanned, Louisville was able to attack down low, which led to easy baskets or free throws. In the final eight minutes, the Cardinals scored 21 points either from the free throw line or dunks/layups.

In total for the first half, Florida State committed 15 fouls, had seven players with two fouls, 11 turnovers, and were 1-10 from behind the arc. The result led to the Seminoles trailing 47-35 at the half. Jalen Warley led the way in the first half for FSU with 11 points.

The Seminole came out in the second half and cut the score down to 53-49. The Louisville Cardinals responded with a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 13. From there, the Cardinals and FSU traded blows with Warley continuing to help keep the Seminoles in the game. A late run by the Seminoles saw the lead cut to single digits but it was too little, too late as the Cardinals held on for the win. For the entire game, the Seminoles continued to allow Louisville to attack the lane, leading to easy baskets and free throws. The loss drops Florida State to 12-9 overall, 6-4 in the ACC.

Jalen Warley was the star for the Seminoles with 23 points. Watkins, Corhen, Darin Green Jr, and Primo Spears all scored in double digits in the loss. Florida State plays Boston College on Tuesday at 7 PM.