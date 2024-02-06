FSU vs. Boston College: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds

Florida State basketball, after seeing its slim hopes for an at-large bid slip away in a loss to Louisville over the weekend, will look to bounce back tonight on the road vs. the Boston College Eagles (13-8, 4-6 ACC).
The Seminoles (12-9, 6-4 ACC) haven’t beaten Boston College since a win in March 2021, and haven’t won on the road vs. the Eagles since January 2016.
Boston College currently sits at No. 11 in the ACC standings — after starting a promising start to the season, the Eagles struggled in conference play but are currently riding a two-game winning streak.
From our SB Nation sister site, BC Interruption:
For the first time since winning four in a row in December, the Eagles won two games in a row this season by completing the season sweep over Notre Dame before finally snapping a winless streak against Syracuse that went back to 2018.
Though it is never easy with this team – see the last minute of the Notre Dame game – the fact that BC was able to close out these two teams is a promising sign. When the Eagles went on their 21-0 run against Syracuse, connecting at will and forcing the Orange into tough shots, it looked like BC might run away with the game.
The ND game was messy, muddled affair and though the Eagles gift-wrapped a chance for the Irish to tie the game with seconds left, once again they did just enough to secure the win. And that is all that matters for a team sitting at 4-6 in conference play.
BC is averaging 76.4 points per game this season, a whopping 10 points more from last year. Progress
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 4.0 point underdogs to the Eagles, with the over/under set at 152.5.
FSU basketball vs. Boston College: How to watch, stream
Date
Tuesday, February 6
Time
7 p.m.
Watch, Stream
ACC Network
Listen
Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193
Possible starting lineup for Florida State
- Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (13.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg; First career game against Boston College)
- Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (5.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg; 0 pts and 3 rebs against Boston College, February 18, 2023)
- Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg; 2 pts and 2 rebs against Boston College, February 18, 2023)
- Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (7.4 ppg, 2.7 apg; 9 pts and 4 asts against Boston College, February 18, 2023)
- Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (12.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg; 13 pts and 5 stls against Boston College, February 18, 2023)
Top Florida State reserves
- Center No. 3 Cam Corhen (8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg; 8 pts and 5 rebs against Boston College, February 18, 2023)
- Guard No. 23 Primo Spears (12.2 ppg, 2.2 apg; First career game against Boston College)
- Guard No. 0 Chandler Jackson (4.6 ppg, 1.2 rpg; 10 pts and 2 asts against Boston College, February 18, 2023)
- Forward No. 33 Jaylan Gainey (3.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg; First career game against Boston College)
- Guard No. 20 Josh Nickelberry (3.0 ppg, 1.2 rpg; 3 pts and 1 reb against Boston College, January 2, 2021 – at Louisville)
- Forward No. 10 Taylor Bol Bowen (2.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg; First career game against Boston College)
- Center No. 12 Tom House (1.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg; 0 pts and 1 stl against Boston College, February 18, 2023)
Possible starting lineup for Boston College
- Forward No. 00 Chas Kelley III (4.3 ppg, 1.4 rpg; 1 pt and 2 asts against Florida State, February 18, 2023)
- Forward No. 3 Jaeden Zachery (11.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg; 8 pts and 5 asts against Florida State, February 18, 2023)
- Forward No. 10 Prince Aligbe (6.6 ppg, 4.6 ppg; 10 pts and 7 rebs against Florida State, February 18, 2023)
- Guard No. 12 Quinten Post (16.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg; 21 pts and 6 rebs against Florida State, February 18, 2023)
- Guard No. 21 Devin McGlockton (10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg; 16 pts and 7 rebs against Florida State, February 18, 2023)
Game notes via FSU Sports Info
Florida State, which has won six of its last nine ACC games – including three on the road at Notre Dame (January 13; 67-58), at Miami (January 17, 84-75) and at Syracuse (January 23, 85-69), travels to play at Boston College on Tuesday, February 7, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at the Conte Forum. The Seminoles enter Tuesday’s game as one of six ACC teams that have won at least three conference road games this season (North Carolina, 5; Duke, 4; Florida State, 3; NC State, 3; Pittsburgh, 3; Virginia, 3) and as one of six ACC teams with a .500 or better overall road record this season (North Carolina, 5-1; Pittsburgh, 4-2; Duke, 4-3, Boston College, 4-3; Florida State, 3-3; NC State, 3-3). Florida State has seven ACC road wins in the last two seasons with wins at Notre Dame, at Pittsburgh, at Louisville, and at Miami during the 2022-23 season and with victories at Notre Dame, at Miami, and at Syracuse during the 2023-24 season. Following Tuesday’s game at Boston College, the Seminoles return home to play host to Virginia (in the only meeting between the two teams during the regular season) on Saturday, February 10 at 8:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center.
WARLEY TIES CAREER-HIGH WITH 23 POINTS IN LAST OUTING
Junior Jalen Warley tied his career-high with 23 points in Florida State’s game at Louisville on Saturday. It marked the second time in his career that he has scored 23 points with his first high-scoring game came against Pittsburgh on February 11, 2023. The guard made his first eight field goal attempts of the game and enters Tuesday’s game at Boston College averaging a career-high 7.4 points scored per game and shooting .419 from the field for the season. Warley also made all three of his free throw attempts and is shooting a career-high .704 from the free throw line through the first 21 games of the 2023-24 season. WATKINS NEEDS ONE STEAL FOR 100 IN HIS CAREER Junior Jamir Watkins enters Tuesday’s game at Boston College with 99 career steals and needs just one to reach the 100 steals mark for his 82-game career. He earned two steals against Louisville on Saturday night, has earned a near career-high 35 steals in his first season as a Seminole, and needs just six steals to match his single-season career-high for steals of 41 which he achieved in his second season at VCU (2022-23) in 35 games. Watkins is averaging a career-high 1.7 steals per game in his first season at Florida State.
HAMILTON RANKS FIFTH IN ACC HISTORY FOR WINS
Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton enters Tuesday’s game at Boston College as the fifth winningest coach in ACC history with 416 wins. He is also the fifth winningest coach in ACC history for ACC regular season victories (165), ACC regular season and ACC Tournament wins combined (191). He is sixth in the ACC record book for ACC road wins (68), and eighth in ACC history for NCAA Tournament wins as an ACC Head Coach (18)
LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO
…Defeat Boston College and gain its fourth ACC road win for the second consecutive season. The Seminoles have won 20 ACC road games in the last five seasons for an average of four ACC road wins each season. Florida State was 6-4 on the road in ACC play during the 2019-20 season when its won the ACC Championship; …Defeat Boston College and gain an win over the Eagles for the third time in the last five games in the series. The Seminoles won consecutive games in the series on both March 7, 2020 and March 3, 2021.
