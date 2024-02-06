FSU vs. Boston College: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds

Florida State basketball, after seeing its slim hopes for an at-large bid slip away in a loss to Louisville over the weekend, will look to bounce back tonight on the road vs. the Boston College Eagles (13-8, 4-6 ACC).

The Seminoles (12-9, 6-4 ACC) haven’t beaten Boston College since a win in March 2021, and haven’t won on the road vs. the Eagles since January 2016.

Boston College currently sits at No. 11 in the ACC standings — after starting a promising start to the season, the Eagles struggled in conference play but are currently riding a two-game winning streak.

From our SB Nation sister site, BC Interruption:

For the first time since winning four in a row in December, the Eagles won two games in a row this season by completing the season sweep over Notre Dame before finally snapping a winless streak against Syracuse that went back to 2018. Though it is never easy with this team – see the last minute of the Notre Dame game – the fact that BC was able to close out these two teams is a promising sign. When the Eagles went on their 21-0 run against Syracuse, connecting at will and forcing the Orange into tough shots, it looked like BC might run away with the game. The ND game was messy, muddled affair and though the Eagles gift-wrapped a chance for the Irish to tie the game with seconds left, once again they did just enough to secure the win. And that is all that matters for a team sitting at 4-6 in conference play. BC is averaging 76.4 points per game this season, a whopping 10 points more from last year. Progress

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 4.0 point underdogs to the Eagles, with the over/under set at 152.5.

FSU basketball vs. Boston College: How to watch, stream

Date

Tuesday, February 6

Time

7 p.m.

Watch, Stream

ACC Network

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193

Possible starting lineup for Florida State

Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (13.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg; First career game against Boston College)

Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (5.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg; 0 pts and 3 rebs against Boston College, February 18, 2023)

Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.7 ppg, 5.1 rpg; 2 pts and 2 rebs against Boston College, February 18, 2023)

Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (7.4 ppg, 2.7 apg; 9 pts and 4 asts against Boston College, February 18, 2023)

Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (12.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg; 13 pts and 5 stls against Boston College, February 18, 2023)

Top Florida State reserves

Center No. 3 Cam Corhen (8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg; 8 pts and 5 rebs against Boston College, February 18, 2023)

Guard No. 23 Primo Spears (12.2 ppg, 2.2 apg; First career game against Boston College)

Guard No. 0 Chandler Jackson (4.6 ppg, 1.2 rpg; 10 pts and 2 asts against Boston College, February 18, 2023)

Forward No. 33 Jaylan Gainey (3.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg; First career game against Boston College)

Guard No. 20 Josh Nickelberry (3.0 ppg, 1.2 rpg; 3 pts and 1 reb against Boston College, January 2, 2021 – at Louisville)

Forward No. 10 Taylor Bol Bowen (2.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg; First career game against Boston College)

Center No. 12 Tom House (1.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg; 0 pts and 1 stl against Boston College, February 18, 2023)

Possible starting lineup for Boston College

Forward No. 00 Chas Kelley III (4.3 ppg, 1.4 rpg; 1 pt and 2 asts against Florida State, February 18, 2023)

Forward No. 3 Jaeden Zachery (11.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg; 8 pts and 5 asts against Florida State, February 18, 2023)

Forward No. 10 Prince Aligbe (6.6 ppg, 4.6 ppg; 10 pts and 7 rebs against Florida State, February 18, 2023)

Guard No. 12 Quinten Post (16.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg; 21 pts and 6 rebs against Florida State, February 18, 2023)

Guard No. 21 Devin McGlockton (10.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg; 16 pts and 7 rebs against Florida State, February 18, 2023)

