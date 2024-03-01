Five things: Georgia Tech

Tips at noon, so at least we get this out of the way early.

1. Damon Stoudamire spent five years coaching in my backyard at the University of Pacific, and I can’t say that anything I saw there made me think “future high major head coach.” However, our guy was a straight legend at Arizona and put Oregon high school basketball on the map. Despite his middling success in the WCC, this looked like a genius hire near the end of December. They beat Duke, won their holiday tourney, and headed into a Christmas Eve matchup against Nevada with an 8-3 (1-0) record. Since then? 4-13. Stoudamire did land a couple of the top Atlanta area recruits, so we’ll see.

2. Read the comments, people, because Minnick has been dropping gems since the old days when we were forming splinter AIM chats from the Warchant boards. So – in honor of Warchant once copying and pasting my comments from a discussion thread and posting them unedited as a feature article with no credit – I’m going to steal a couple. Before the last game he noted:

· FSU is the only ACC team without a player among the league’s top-20 shooters.

· In January, FSU’s defense was around 30th nationally. In February? 162nd. And that was before allowing NC State to score 83.

· Bonus: our pathetic defensive effort against UVA was the worst. Like, ever (in the advanced stat era). So yeah. Junkyard D.

3. So what did FSU do immediately after the debacle against Virginia (and by “immediately” I mean just five games later)? We made an adjustment! Against NC State, for the first time since implementing some drop coverage with a walk-on last year, FSU actually stopped switching 1-5 against the Wolfpack. Did that hedge and recover work? Not really, but it was different. We tried something. And I should note that while the overall defense was bad (why defend the 3-point line?), the coverage was designed to stop their husky big fella DJ Burns, and he had his worst offensive rating in four years.

4. Georgia Tech has made one NCAA Tournament in the past 14 years, which feels notable. Young people in the room might not know GT once went through a period where they went to the Dance in nine straight seasons, and won the ACC three times. Shortly after that string was broken, they had a season (2003-04) where they broke Duke’s 41-game home winning streak, and then played for the National Title. They’re in Atlanta for god’s sake, a city which produces more pros per capita than any other (possibly). This is a school built to be good at basketball and they stink.

5. There are six teams competing for the final double-bye in the ACC Tournament. To have a shot, FSU probably needs to win out. FSU should be a slight favorite in this one, despite it being a road game. And if we don’t win out, the season will end earlier, so win-win.