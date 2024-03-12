Five things: ACC Tournament

The ‘Noles are in the nation’s capitol for the ACC Tournament, and to begin things will face Virginia Tech in a Wednesday nooner.

1. Is it over? No, you quitters, it’s not over. All FSU has to do to reach the NCAA Tournament is win four games in four days. With the games in DC, we just need Coach Hamilton to do his best George Washington - put in those wooden teeth, don his wig, cross the Delaware and cash some receipts.

Since the program slide began in the middle of the 2021-22 season, the ‘Noles have won four straight a total of [checks notes] one time! So there’s a chance! The ‘Noles managed to split with the Hokies this year despite VT hitting 11-23 3s in both games. They shot 48% from deep against FSU, and 35% from deep against not-FSU. Hunter Cattoor made 9-12 (75%) in those two games, and is now 24-37 (65%) vs the junkyard D in his career. Should we maybe not over help off of drivers who aren’t looking to shoot anyway? No! Don’t look back. Don’t change a thing. Maybe he’ll miss open shots.

2. If FSU advances they’ll face No. 1 seed North Carolina, who swept the ‘Noles this year, winning the first game 78-70 and the second 75-68. They also swept the preseason favorite – Duke – to lock up their 1st ACC regular season title in seven years. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, have been picked by the ACC Media to win the conference in 9 of the past 14 years. They’ve won once. There is a 100% chance they’ll be picked to win again next year, as they’re bringing in five more 5*s, including the No. 1 player Cooper Flagg, and are sure to use NIL to return a few of their current 5*s.

3. Since this a tourney FSU has very little chance of winning, let’s stick on the recruiting theme. Florida State’s only recruit is 3* AJ Swinton, which adds another versatile wing to the roster. There’s also a chance that Alier Maluk – a 4* Bol Bowen clone – could reclass and join the ‘Noles in June. Otherwise all eyes will be on the portal. Jamir Watkins opted out of senior day activities to begin the drama. Cam Corhen, Bol Bowen, Chandler Jackson, Jalen Warley and Baba Miller could form a nice core with Watkins (and maybe even Cam Fletcher?). Add a couple impact transfers and suddenly things don’t look so bad. Lose half those guys and repeat last year with only one impact transfer, and the farewell tour isn’t headed toward a happy ending.

4. Speaking of happy endings.... The ‘Noles beat Miami (of FL) on senior day, making Coach Hamilton 14-2 vs the Canes in the past eight years. Ham also stretched his impressive senior day record to 18-4. Ham is now one of five coaches in history to win 200 ACC games.

5. For the player records were watching in whatever games we have left, Darin Green’s 76 3s are the 6th most all time. If he makes four more this season, he’ll join Tim Pickett as the only ‘Nole to make 80+ twice in their FSU career. He’s 11th in career 3s, and his 3-pt% is tied with Toney Douglas for 14th. Jamir Watkins needs two more steals to move in the top-25 for a single season in Tallahassee. His 143 FTs are 12th all time, and he needs eight more to tie Micky Dilliard who made 151 in back-to-back seasons. Jalen Warley needs five assists to move into the career top-25.