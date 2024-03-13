“I just want us to be consistent:” Coach Hamilton talks ACC Tournament, execution, admiration for Bobby Bowden

The Florida State men’s basketball team closed out an up-and-down regular season with yet another win over the Miami Hurricanes, continuing the ‘Noles dominance over their rivals to the south under coach Leonard Hamilton.

To be clear, this season was much better than last year. Last year the ‘Noles finished an unfathomable 205th in the KenPom rankings, winning just 9 total games for worst season in Tallahassee during the Hamilton era. This year’s squad won more ACC games than last year’s won total games and regardless of what happens in the ACC Tournament, FSU will finish with a .500 or better record.

Unfortunately, while FSU has played like an NCAA Tournament quality team at times this season, inconsistent defense and poor perimeter shooting resulted in a few losses that were too damaging on the resume to overcome. So, if the Seminoles want to put on their dancing shoes they’ll have to kick the door down with four straight wins in the ACC Tourney, which began Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Can FSU win four straight ACC games? Yes. They proved that when they won five consecutive contests between January 3rd and January 17th, with the ‘Noles playing their best defense of the season during that stretch. Unfortunately, only one of those five wins came against the top half of the league, so the men in garnet and gold will have to pull some upsets if they are to shock the world.

Of course, you can’t win four straight if you don’t win your first game, which comes against the Virginia Tech Hokies today at noon Eastern. Our own Michael Rogner gave a bit of a preview in his “Five Things” article. If you want, you could also check out the two recaps from the pair of FSU vs VT games earlier this season, but just a heads up, game one is a lot more fun to read than game two.

So what will it take for Florida State to make a deep D.C. run?

Head coach Leonard Hamilton talked about this very thing after the latest Miami win.

“I just want us to be consistent,” Hamilton said. “A lot of things we would like to be habits for them are not there. And as a coach, I’ve had to pause and ask why?” Coach went on to talk about quite a few fundamentals on defense that the team simply isn’t executing consistently, which has led to breakdowns this season.

In addition to discussing the ACC Tournament and his team’s senior day success, Coach also shared something I’d never heard him talk about in over 20 years as the head man in Tallahassee—his respect and admiration for Seminole legend Bobby Bowden.

Check out all of Hamilton’s comments in the video below (the segment on Bobby B starts around the 9:15 mark).