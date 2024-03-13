FSU vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, stream, game notes, odds, game thread for ACC Tournament matchup

After taking down the Miami Hurricanes in Tallahassee to end the regular season with a winning record, Florida State men’s basketball (16-15, 10-10 ACC) is set to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (18-13, 10-10 ACC) in the 2024 ACC Tournament.

FSU, the No. 9 seed, split the regular season series with the No. 8-seeded Hokies — the first game in Tallahassee on January 6 saw Florida State win 77-74 while on February 13, Virginia Tech earned an 83-75 victory.

From Michael Rogner:

The ‘Noles managed to split with the Hokies this year despite VT hitting 11-23 3s in both games. They shot 48% from deep against FSU, and 35% from deep against not-FSU. Hunter Cattoor made 9-12 (75%) in those two games, and is now 24-37 (65%) vs the junkyard D in his career. Should we maybe not over help off of drivers who aren’t looking to shoot anyway? No! Don’t look back. Don’t change a thing. Maybe he’ll miss open shots. If FSU advances they’ll face No. 1 seed North Carolina, who swept the ‘Noles this year, winning the first game 78-70 and the second 75-68. They also swept the preseason favorite – Duke – to lock up their 1st ACC regular season title in seven years. . For the player records were watching in whatever games we have left, Darin Green’s 76 3s are the 6th most all time. If he makes four more this season, he’ll join Tim Pickett as the only ‘Nole to make 80+ twice in their FSU career. He’s 11th in career 3s, and his 3-pt% is tied with Toney Douglas for 14th. Jamir Watkins needs two more steals to move in the top-25 for a single season in Tallahassee. His 143 FTs are 12th all time, and he needs eight more to tie Micky Dilliard who made 151 in back-to-back seasons. Jalen Warley needs five assists to move into the career top-25.

Head coach Leonard Hamilton spoke with the media after the Miami win, and emphasized that the main thing he’s looking for from his team is consistency.

From Matt Minnick:

Unfortunately, while FSU has played like an NCAA Tournament quality team at times this season, inconsistent defense and poor perimeter shooting resulted in a few losses that were too damaging on the resume to overcome. So, if the Seminoles want to put on their dancing shoes they’ll have to kick the door down with four straight wins in the ACC Tourney, which began Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Can FSU win four straight ACC games? Yes. They proved that when they won five consecutive contests between January 3rd and January 17th, with the ‘Noles playing their best defense of the season during that stretch. Unfortunately, only one of those five wins came against the top half of the league, so the men in garnet and gold will have to pull some upsets if they are to shock the world. So what will it take for Florida State to make a deep D.C. run? “I just want us to be consistent,” Hamilton said. “A lot of things we would like to be habits for them are not there. And as a coach, I’ve had to pause and ask why?” Coach went on to talk about quite a few fundamentals on defense that the team simply isn’t executing consistently, which has led to breakdowns this season.

FSU vs. Virginia Tech tips off from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. at 12 p.m. ET today (March 13) — according to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 3.0 point underdogs to the Hokies, with the over/under set at 153.

FSU vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, stream, listen

Date

Wednesday, March 12

Time

12 p.m.

Watch, Stream

ESPN

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193

Possible starting lineup for Florida State

Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (15.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg; 26 pts and 6 rebs against Virginia Tech, February 13, 2024)

Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg; 8 pts and 10 rebs against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)

Center No. 3 Cam Corhen (9.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg; 11 pts and 3 rebs against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)

Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (7.1 ppg, 2.7 apg; 7 pts and 6 asts against Virginia Tech, January 29, 2022)

Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (11.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg; 14 pts and 2 rebs against Virginia Tech, February 13, 2024)

Top Florida State reserves

Guard No. 23 Primo Spears (10.3 ppg, 2.2 apg; 11 pts and 2 asts against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)

Guard No. 0 Chandler Jackson (5.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg; 9 pts and 2 rebs against Virginia Tech, March 4, 2023)

Forward No. 33 Jaylan Gainey (2.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg; 11 pts and 3 rebs against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)

Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (4.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg; 3 pts and 3 rebs against Virginia Tech, March 4, 2023)

Guard No. 20 Josh Nickelberry (2.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg; 2 pts and 1 stl against Virginia Tech, February 13, 2024)

Forward No. 10 Taylor Bol Bowen (3.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg; 6 pts and 0 asts against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)

Center No. 12 Tom House (1.5 ppg, 0.4 rpg; 0 pts and 0 rebs against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)

Possible starting lineup for Virginia Tech

Forward No. 31 Robbie Beran (6.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg; 2 pts and 4 rebs against Florida State, February 13, 2024)

Forward No. 15 Lynn Kidd (13.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg; 12 pts and 15 rebs against Florida State, February 13, 2024)

Guard No. 0 Hunter Cattoor (13.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg; 27 pts and 4 rebs against Florida State, January 29, 2022)

Guard No. 2 MJ Collins (7.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg; 10 pts and 4 rebs against Florida State, January 6, 2024)

Guard No. 3 Sean Pedulla (16.1 ppg, 4.4 apg; 26 pts and 2 rebs against Florida State, January 6, 2024)

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info