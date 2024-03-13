FSU vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, stream, game notes, odds, game thread for ACC Tournament matchup

After taking down the Miami Hurricanes in Tallahassee to end the regular season with a winning record, Florida State men’s basketball (16-15, 10-10 ACC) is set to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (18-13, 10-10 ACC) in the 2024 ACC Tournament.
FSU, the No. 9 seed, split the regular season series with the No. 8-seeded Hokies — the first game in Tallahassee on January 6 saw Florida State win 77-74 while on February 13, Virginia Tech earned an 83-75 victory.
From Michael Rogner:
The ‘Noles managed to split with the Hokies this year despite VT hitting 11-23 3s in both games. They shot 48% from deep against FSU, and 35% from deep against not-FSU. Hunter Cattoor made 9-12 (75%) in those two games, and is now 24-37 (65%) vs the junkyard D in his career. Should we maybe not over help off of drivers who aren’t looking to shoot anyway? No! Don’t look back. Don’t change a thing. Maybe he’ll miss open shots.
If FSU advances they’ll face No. 1 seed North Carolina, who swept the ‘Noles this year, winning the first game 78-70 and the second 75-68. They also swept the preseason favorite – Duke – to lock up their 1st ACC regular season title in seven years.
. For the player records were watching in whatever games we have left, Darin Green’s 76 3s are the 6th most all time. If he makes four more this season, he’ll join Tim Pickett as the only ‘Nole to make 80+ twice in their FSU career. He’s 11th in career 3s, and his 3-pt% is tied with Toney Douglas for 14th. Jamir Watkins needs two more steals to move in the top-25 for a single season in Tallahassee. His 143 FTs are 12th all time, and he needs eight more to tie Micky Dilliard who made 151 in back-to-back seasons. Jalen Warley needs five assists to move into the career top-25.
Head coach Leonard Hamilton spoke with the media after the Miami win, and emphasized that the main thing he’s looking for from his team is consistency.
From Matt Minnick:
Unfortunately, while FSU has played like an NCAA Tournament quality team at times this season, inconsistent defense and poor perimeter shooting resulted in a few losses that were too damaging on the resume to overcome. So, if the Seminoles want to put on their dancing shoes they’ll have to kick the door down with four straight wins in the ACC Tourney, which began Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Can FSU win four straight ACC games? Yes. They proved that when they won five consecutive contests between January 3rd and January 17th, with the ‘Noles playing their best defense of the season during that stretch. Unfortunately, only one of those five wins came against the top half of the league, so the men in garnet and gold will have to pull some upsets if they are to shock the world.
So what will it take for Florida State to make a deep D.C. run?
“I just want us to be consistent,” Hamilton said. “A lot of things we would like to be habits for them are not there. And as a coach, I’ve had to pause and ask why?” Coach went on to talk about quite a few fundamentals on defense that the team simply isn’t executing consistently, which has led to breakdowns this season.
FSU vs. Virginia Tech tips off from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. at 12 p.m. ET today (March 13) — according to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 3.0 point underdogs to the Hokies, with the over/under set at 153.
FSU vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, stream, listen
Date
Wednesday, March 12
Time
12 p.m.
Watch, Stream
ESPN
Listen
Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193
Possible starting lineup for Florida State
- Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (15.1 ppg, 5.9 rpg; 26 pts and 6 rebs against Virginia Tech, February 13, 2024)
- Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg; 8 pts and 10 rebs against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)
- Center No. 3 Cam Corhen (9.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg; 11 pts and 3 rebs against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)
- Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (7.1 ppg, 2.7 apg; 7 pts and 6 asts against Virginia Tech, January 29, 2022)
- Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (11.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg; 14 pts and 2 rebs against Virginia Tech, February 13, 2024)
Top Florida State reserves
- Guard No. 23 Primo Spears (10.3 ppg, 2.2 apg; 11 pts and 2 asts against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)
- Guard No. 0 Chandler Jackson (5.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg; 9 pts and 2 rebs against Virginia Tech, March 4, 2023)
- Forward No. 33 Jaylan Gainey (2.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg; 11 pts and 3 rebs against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)
- Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (4.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg; 3 pts and 3 rebs against Virginia Tech, March 4, 2023)
- Guard No. 20 Josh Nickelberry (2.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg; 2 pts and 1 stl against Virginia Tech, February 13, 2024)
- Forward No. 10 Taylor Bol Bowen (3.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg; 6 pts and 0 asts against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)
- Center No. 12 Tom House (1.5 ppg, 0.4 rpg; 0 pts and 0 rebs against Virginia Tech, January 6, 2024)
Possible starting lineup for Virginia Tech
- Forward No. 31 Robbie Beran (6.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg; 2 pts and 4 rebs against Florida State, February 13, 2024)
- Forward No. 15 Lynn Kidd (13.1 ppg, 6.6 rpg; 12 pts and 15 rebs against Florida State, February 13, 2024)
- Guard No. 0 Hunter Cattoor (13.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg; 27 pts and 4 rebs against Florida State, January 29, 2022)
- Guard No. 2 MJ Collins (7.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg; 10 pts and 4 rebs against Florida State, January 6, 2024)
- Guard No. 3 Sean Pedulla (16.1 ppg, 4.4 apg; 26 pts and 2 rebs against Florida State, January 6, 2024)
Game notes, via FSU Sports Info
FLORIDA STATE FACES VIRGINIA TECH IN SECOND ROUND OF ACC TOURNAMENT ON MARCH 13
Florida State, the 2012 and 2020 ACC Champions, faces Virginia Tech on Wednesday, March 13 at 12 Noon at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. in the second round of the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament. Florida State and Virginia Tech split the two-game regular season series in 2024 with each team winning on its home court. The Seminoles defeated the Hokies, 77-74, in Tallahassee on January 6 while the Hokies defeated the Seminoles, 83-75, in Blacksburg on February 13. The Seminoles and the Hokies have met four times in the history of the ACC Tournament with the series tied at two games each. The Seminoles have won the last two meetings in the ACC Tournament – in 2017 in Brooklyn (quarterfinals, 74-68) and in 2019 in Charlotte (quarterfinals in overtime, 65- 63). The Hokies defeated the Seminoles in 2011 in Greensboro (quarterfinals, 52-51) and in 2016 in Washington, D.C. (second round, 96-85). As members of the Metro Conference, the Seminoles earned a 3-1 record against the Hokies in four meetings in the Metro Conference Tournament. Entering Wednesday’s game in the 2024 ACC Tournament, the Seminoles have won seven of the last 10 meetings against Virginia Tech with three wins in Tallahassee (2017, 2019, 2024), two in Blacksburg (2019, 2020), one in Brooklyn (2017 ACC Tournament) and one in Charlotte (2019 ACC Tournament). Picked to finish 11th in the preseason ACC Media poll, the Seminoles finished in a tie for eighth place in the team standings with the Hokies. Both teams finished with a 10-10 record in ACC play.
SEMINOLES’ WATKINS EARNS HONORABLE MENTION ALL-ACC HONORS
Florida State junior Jamir Watkins earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors for the 2023-24 season as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Watkins, in his first season at Florida State and in the ACC, enters the ACC Tournament averaging a career-high 15.1 points scored per game and a career-high 5.9 rebounds per game. He is the 28th Seminole to earn All-ACC honors under Head Coach Leonard Hamilton and the 10th Florida State player in the last seven seasons to be named to the All-ACC team.
WATKINS ENTERS ACC TOURNAMENT ON THE VERGE OF 1,000 CAREER POINTS
All-ACC Honorable Mention selection Jamir Watkins enters the 2024 ACC Tournament with 990 career points and needs only 10 points to reach 1,000 for his career. He scored 522 points in two seasons at VCU and has scored a single-season career-high 468 points in his first season at Florida State. Watkins has scored in double figures in a career-best 17 consecutive games – each game since a 19-point performance against Wake Forest on January 9, 2024. During his streak, he has scored 291 points – 62 percent of his total number of points for the season (291 of 468) – and more than he scored as a freshman (188) in his first collegiate season at VCU.
HAMILTON AMONG TOP 5 WINNINGEST COACHES IN ACC HISTORY
Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton enters the 2024 ACC Tournament as the fifth overall winningest coach in ACC history with 420 overall wins and tied as the fourth overall winningest coach in ACC history for regular season ACC victories. He moved into a tie for fourth place for all-time regular season ACC wins with Gary Williams of Maryland with the Seminoles’ victory over Miami on Saturday in Tallahassee.
SEMINOLES ENTER ACC TOURNAMENT AS ACC LEADERS IN STEALS
Florida State concluded the 2023-24 regular season and begins the 2024 ACC Tournament as the ACC leader in total steals and in steals per game. The Seminoles enter Wednesday’s game against Virginia Tech with an ACC-leading 285 steals along with an ACC-leading 9.2 steals per game average. Florida State’s 285 steals are just four shy of the fifth highest all-time steals total in school history. The Seminoles are just 15 steals from reaching the 300 mark in steals for only the second time in school history.
FLORIDA STATE ON THE DEFENSIVE
Florida State enters Wednesday’s game in the ACC Tournament ranked first in the ACC in steals (285 / 9.19 spg) and third in blocked shots (133 blocked shots / 4.3 bpg). The Seminoles (first and third) and Virginia (third and first) are the only two teams ranked in the top five in both the steals and blocked shots categories in the ACC statistics.
FLORIDA STATE’S STEALS AGAINST VIRGINIA TECH
Florida State totaled 18 steals in its two regular season games against Virginia Tech (eight in Tallahassee on January 6, 2024 and 10 in Blacksburg on February 13, 2024)
FLORIDA STATE FROM THE FREE THROW LINE
Florida State enters the 2024 ACC Tournament as one of 13 teams shooting above 70 percent from the free throw line for the season. Much of the Seminoles’ success have come through improvement during the season. Florida State has shot 70 percent or better from the free throw line in each of the last six games and is shooting a cumulative percentage of .760 from the line since February 20 against Boston College.
