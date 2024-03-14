What is FSU’s path to beating UNC in the ACC Tournament?

Florida State opened the second round of the ACC Tournament by pulling away from the Virginia Tech Hokies after halftime, ultimately winning by 10. (Check out the full recap by Jordan). Longtime followers of the program might not be entirely surprised by that result. Since the ACC expanded to 15 basketball teams in 2014, Leonard Hamilton has now guided the ‘Noles to at least one ACC Tournament victory in 7 of the 10 ACC Tourneys played (with one of those three losses coming at the end of last year’s horrid campaign).

With the Seminoles 25% of the way there to the 4 wins in 4 days needed to put on their dancing shoes, the attention now turns to a much tougher task. A date in the quarterfinals with the number one seed North Carolina Tar Heels. Defeat the 1 seed in any bracket and things often open up pretty nicely. The problem is the whole “defeat the 1 seed” part of the equation. Since the ACCT expanded to its current form, the 2 seed has been knocked off in the quarterfinals twice, (Syracuse losing to 7 seed NC State in 2014 and Notre Dame losing to 7 seed VT in 2022) but no 1 seeds have been take out before the semis. That said, there’s been some close calls, including Wake Forest nearly pulling the trick just last year, falling to Miami 74-72.

Can Florida State do what no team has done before? The path might be narrow—FSU will likely be around 10-12 point underdogs—but given the relative parity across the league this season there does seem to be an identifiable tight rope for FSU to walk.

Let’s start with some soft factors:

UNC is coming off an emotional and physical win over Duke, while also likely having one eye toward the NCAA Tournament that begins next week. The Heels only lost 3 ACC games all season, but 2 of them were the game before and the game after their first matchup with Duke.

The tournament is in D.C, as opposed to Greensboro or Charlotte. Sure, UNC will still have far more fans in attendance than the ‘Noles, but not like if it was on Tobacco Road. And most non-partisan fans in the building will be pulling for the upset.

FSU already had a game to get familiar with the arena and knock off any rust from the 4+ day layoff. And while UNC will have fresher legs, the FSU/VT game featured nearly 50 free throws in the second half, so it wasn’t overly taxing. Better to play a top seed with fresh legs in the quarters than the semis.

But soft factors are such for a reason. Sure they have an impact at some level, but not usually enough to override the real meat of the matchup. Let’s dig into the hard data.

FSU played UNC twice in the regular season and both matchups were single-digit losses for the ‘Noles. In fact, Florida State outscored UNC in 5 of the 8 “quarters” of the two games. So if styles make fights—and in March that is certainly true—UNC seems to be a team that FSU can put up a fight against.

The first matchup in Chapel Hill back on December 2nd was a particularly well played game for the Seminoles. Here’s the advanced metrics of that game from Bart Torvik’s incredible and free website (I grabbed all the games above it too so we could see the categories):

A few things stand out immediately:

a) FSU shot 12-28 from three (and sheesh, look how much better from 3 the ‘Noles were shooting overall in the early part of the season)

2) UNC was held to under 1 point per possession, largely due to turning it over almost 18% of the time and shooting just 5-22 from 3.

D) The Heels, who are the 14th best offensive rebounding team in the country, “only” grabbed 34% of their misses

It’s pretty clear why FSU hung in there. Shoot better from three than your opponent, force them into far more turnovers than they average, and hold them somewhat in check on the offensive glass, you’ll win a good amount of games with that recipe.

So why did FSU come up short? Free throws. My colleague Michael Rogner has been harping on this for years, and it’s been particularly bad this season. UNC took a crap-ton more FTs than FSU. Look at the Heels’ FT rate of 54.4 vs FSU’s 11.9. That difference right there turned a possible loss for UNC into an 8 point win.

Okay, so what is FSU’s path to victory today? Basketball is a high variance sport so there’s always a number of possible paths the winner could take. But here’s one that if you told me the stats instead of the score, I’d feel decent about our chances:

Make at least as many threes as UNC. Darin Green, Jr. was on a heater coming into the ACC Tourney, hopefully he can find his form in this one.

Attempt at least 20 free throws. UNC attempted 31 FTs in the matchup in Chapel Hill, while FSU attempted 19 in both matchups combined. FSU needs to double their two game total, and if it gets Harrison Ingram or RJ Davis in foul trouble in the process, even better. Jamir Watkins and Jaley Warley have to be in attack mode from the tip.

Grab at least 70% of the available defensive rebounds. UNC is going to gobble up their fair share of misses, that’s just who they are. But the ‘Noles can’t let them go wild on the offensive glass. Minimizing an opponents’ offensive rebounds also helps you get out in transition against a defense that isn’t set. This requires all five guys on the court crashing the glass (looking at you guards who have liked leaking out this season).

Force turnovers on 17% or more of their possessions. UNC, 32nd in the nation at limiting turnovers, has lost 6 games this season. They had a turnover rate of 17% or more in half those losses. They also have a 3 point win over Miami with a 22% rate, plus the two close wins over FSU in which both games were over 17%.

Can the Seminoles walk this path into the semifinals? Share your thoughts below.