FSU vs. UNC: How to watch, stream, preview, game notes, odds. game thread

After taking down Virginia Tech in its ACC Tournament opener, Florida State will get its third shot at the North Carolina Tar Heels this season, seeking its first win over the regular-season conference champions.

The Seminoles (17-15) will face off against UNC (25-7) in the quarterfinals of the tournament, this year being played inside Capital One Area in Washington D.C.

How did Florida State get here?

From Jordan Silversmith:

The story begins and ends with Jamir Watkins. He started slowly but contributed 14 in the first half before scoring 20 in the second. He overpowered the smaller Virginia Tech guards by shooting an efficient 7-11 from inside the arc and 14-17 from the free-throw line. Watkins reached double digits for what the ESPN broadcast said his 22nd straight game. Leonard Hamilton shortened his rotation today and let Watkins run for 34 out of 40 minutes of game action. Not only did he lead the team in scoring, he impacted the game in other ways. Watkins corraled 11 rebounds and four steals as he put forth an all-around effort. Watkins needed a sidekick, and Jalen Warley answered the call. He had struggled to end the year, but by simplifying his game, he returned to what made him a threat in the middle of the season. The point guard did not attempt a three but went 8-10 from the floor for 18 points and used his physicality and ball handling to get easy buckets inside the paint. Warley made some defensive errors but did a valiant job containing the explosive Virginia Tech guards. Today, it felt like a throwback Ham game. The Seminoles hounded Virginia Tech for turnovers, forcing the Hokies to cough up the ball 13 times en route to 25 points off them. Moreover, FSU did an excellent job on the boards, which could not be said for most of the season. The Seminoles snatched nine offensive rebounds with 13 second-chance points, compared to just five from the Hokies. Those 13 points contributed to 48 points in the paint, along with 25 made free throws. Leonard Hamilton used his team’s length, physicality, and athleticism to overpower Virginia Tech and lead the Seminoles to their second straight victory.

As for the Tar Heels, the game serves as the team’s first foray into this year’s ACC Tournament —the last time that UNC took the court, it was for an 84-79 win over the Duke Blue Devils to clinch the regular season conference title.

In two games this season, Florida State lost by single digits in near-upsets of North Carolina — in fact, as Matt Minnick wrote, FSU outscored UNC in 5 of the 8 “quarters” of the two games but still failed to pull off a win in either.

The first matchup in Chapel Hill back on December 2nd was a particularly well played game for the Seminoles. a) FSU shot 12-28 from three 2) UNC was held to under 1 point per possession, largely due to turning it over almost 18% of the time and shooting just 5-22 from 3. D) The Heels, who are the 14th best offensive rebounding team in the country, “only” grabbed 34% of their misses It’s pretty clear why FSU hung in there. Shoot better from three than your opponent, force them into far more turnovers than they average, and hold them somewhat in check on the offensive glass, you’ll win a good amount of games with that recipe. So why did FSU come up short? Free throws. My colleague Michael Rogner has been harping on this for years, and it’s been particularly bad this season. UNC took a crap-ton more FTs than FSU. Look at the Heels’ FT rate of 54.4 vs FSU’s 11.9. That difference right there turned a possible loss for UNC into an 8 point win.

He also touched on what it’ll take for FSU to pull off a win this afternoon:

Basketball is a high variance sport so there’s always a number of possible paths the winner could take. But here’s one that if you told me the stats instead of the score, I’d feel decent about our chances: — Make at least as many threes as UNC. Darin Green, Jr. was on a heater coming into the ACC Tourney, hopefully he can find his form in this one. — Attempt at least 20 free throws. UNC attempted 31 FTs in the matchup in Chapel Hill, while FSU attempted 19 in both matchups combined. FSU needs to double their two game total, and if it gets Harrison Ingram or RJ Davis in foul trouble in the process, even better. Jamir Watkins and Jaley Warley have to be in attack mode from the tip. — Grab at least 70% of the available defensive rebounds. UNC is going to gobble up their fair share of misses, that’s just who they are. But the ‘Noles can’t let them go wild on the offensive glass. Minimizing an opponents’ offensive rebounds also helps you get out in transition against a defense that isn’t set. This requires all five guys on the court crashing the glass (looking at you guards who have liked leaking out this season). — Force turnovers on 17% or more of their possessions. UNC, 32nd in the nation at limiting turnovers, has lost 6 games this season. They had a turnover rate of 17% or more in half those losses. They also have a 3 point win over Miami with a 22% rate, plus the two close wins over FSU in which both games were over 17%.

The quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament between Florida State and North Carolina will get underway at 12 p.m. with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN. According to DraftKings, Florida State is an 11-point underdog to North Carolina, with the over/under set at 154.5.

FSU vs. North Carolina: How to watch, stream, listen

Date

Thursday, March 13

Time

12 p.m.

Watch, Stream

ESPN

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193

Possible starting lineup for Florida State

Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (15.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg; 17 pts and 8 rebs against North Carolina, December 2, 2023)

Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg; 12 pts and 4 rebs against North Carolina, December 2, 2023)

Center No. 3 Cam Corhen (9.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg; 5 pts and 4 rebs against North Carolina, February 27, 2023)

Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (7.4 ppg, 2.8 apg; 9 pts and 4 rebs against North Carolina, February 27, 2023)

Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (11.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg; 12 pts and 4 rebs against North Carolina, December 2, 2023)

Top Florida State reserves

Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (4.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg; 12 pts and 3 rebs against North Carolina, December 2, 2023)

Guard No. 23 Primo Spears (10.3 ppg, 2.2 apg; 15 pts and 4 rebs against North Carolina, January 27, 2024)

Guard No. 0 Chandler Jackson (5.0 ppg, 1.4 apg; 1 pts and 1 reb against North Carolina, January 27, 2024)

Forward No. 33 Jaylan Gainey (2.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg; 2 pts and 1 reb against North Carolina, December 2, 2023)

Guard No. 20 Josh Nickelberry (2.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg; 2 pts and 2 asts against North Carolina, December 2, 2023)

Forward No. 10 Taylor Bol Bowen (3.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg; 4 pts and 3 rebs against North Carolina, January 27, 2024)

Center No. 12 Tom House (1.5 ppg, 0.4 rpg; 0 pts and 0 rebs against North Carolina, December 2, 2023)

Possible starting lineup for North Carolina

Forward No. 55 Harrison Ingram (12.5 ppg, 9.3 rpg; 13 pts and 7 rebs against Florida State, January 27, 2024)

Center No. 5 Armando Bacot (13.9 ppg, 10.1 rpg; 17 pts and 14 rebs against Florida State, February 12, 2022)

Guard No. 2 Elliott Cadeau (7.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg; 16 pts and 2 rebs against Florida State, January 27, 2024)

Guard No. 3 Cormac Ryan (11.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg; 10 pts and 5 rebs against Florida State, January 27, 2023)

Guard No. 4 RJ Davis (21.1 ppg, 3.5 apg; 27 pts and 5 asts against Florida State, December 2, 2023)

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info

FLORIDA STATE PLAYS NORTH CAROLINA IN ACC TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS Florida State, which defeated Virginia Tech 86-76 in the second round of the ACC Tournament, faces No. 1 seed North Carolina in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 14, 2014 at 12 Noon at the Capital One Arena. The Seminoles will meet the Tar Heels for the ninth time in ACC Tournament play with North Carolina holding a 5-3 advantage including three wins in the ACC Tournament series in the last four games. Florida State enters Thursday’s game inside Capital One Arena having won two of the last three ACC Tournament games(in 2012 and 2021) against the Tar Heels. The Seminoles’ victory over North Carolina in the 2012 ACC Tournament (85-82) came in the championship game of the tournament and awarded the Seminoles the first ACC Tournament championship in school history. The Seminoles’ victory over North Carolina in 2021 advanced Florida State to the tournament championship game for the fourth time in school history (2009, 2012, 2019, 2021). The Seminoles were also the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament in 2020 when the championship was cancelled. JAMIR WATKINS BY THE NUMBERS AGAINST VIRGINIA TECH Jamir Watkins scored a career-high and Seminoles’ record in an ACC Tournament game 34 points to lead Florida State to an 86-76 victory over Virginia Tech in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Watkins’ 34 points is the most in an ACC Tournament game in school history. He is the second player in school history to score 30 points or more in an ACC games. Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 30 points on March 11, 2015, in a 76-73 win over Clemson in the second round of the 2015 ACC Tournament. Watkins’ 34 points is the most by a Florida State player since Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 35 against Miami on February 25, 2015. MORE ON JAMIR WATKINS’ PERFORMANCE AGAINST VIRGINIA TECH Jamir Watkins totaled the first 30-10 double-double in Florida State’s ACC tournament history with a 34-point and 11 rebound performance in the Seminoles’ 86-76 win over Virginia Tech. His double-double against the Hokies was the 11th in school history in an ACC Tournament game. FLORIDA STATE FROM THE FREE THROW LINE AGAINST VIRGINIA TECH Led by 11 free throws made by Jamir Watkins – the fourth time this season he has made 11 or more free throws in a game this season – the Seminoles made 25 of 30 free throws in its 86-76 victory over Virginia Tech in Wednesday, The Seminoles’ .833 shooting percentage from the free throw line marked the sixth consecutive games and fourth time this season (in victories over Central Michigan (.800; November 13), against Wake Forest (.800, January 9), at Notre Dame (.867, January 13), and against Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament the Seminoles shots 80 percent or better from the free throw line. SEMINOLES WIN THE REBOUND BATTLE AGAINST VIRGINIA TECH Led by a career-high tying 11 rebounds by Jamir Watkins – the second consecutive and fifth game this season he has earned 11 rebounds – the Seminoles outrebounded Virginia Tech on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC Tournament. It marked the first time in three games this season that Florida State had outrebounded Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech held a +15 rebound margin (+3 in Florida State’s victory on January 3 and +12 in Virginia Tech’s victory on February 13) in two games this season. SEMINOLES FROM THE FIELD IN VICTORY OVER VIRGINIA TECH Florida State’s starting five shot .550 percent from the field (22 of 40) in its victory over Virginia Tech in its 86-76 in over the Hokies. It marked the ninth time this season the Seminoles have shot 50 percent or better from the field. In three games against Virginia Tech this season, the Seminoles shot a cumulative total of .506 from the field (81 of 160).

Florida State vs. North Carolina: Series History