FSU at Georgia Tech Basketball: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and Game Thread,

Yesterday, FSU boarded the plane for their shortest road trip in the ACC, a 38 minute ride up to Atlanta.

Making our way up to Atlanta to face the Yellow Jackets on Saturday at 12 Noon on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/LsK660qaix — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) March 1, 2024

With three games left in the regular season, the possible seeding scenarios for the ACC Tournament are starting to narrow. So let’s check in with our handy-dandy “choose your own ACC game outcomes” generator from the good people over at bball.notnothing.net and see where things stand.

If Florida State wins out and all the other approx. favorites win out too, the ‘Noles get the 5th seed, playing the winner of ND and BC, with a matchup against nemesis Clemson in the quarterfinals should they win that. Less than ideal.

If FSU wins out and Clemson loses to ‘Cuse (not impossible with how the Orange have been playing, then FSU...still finishes 5th behind Clemson. Yep, that stinks.

If FSU wins out and Clemson loses to both ‘Cuse and Wake to close out the season, FSU finishes 6th. Huh? Tiebreakers, they are a pain. The ‘Noles would face the winner of GT and Miami in the second round, and then Wake in the quarterfinals. Honestly, that’s not terrible.

Okay, if FSU wins out, Clemson loses to Syracuse and Wake, but Wake also loses at VT (which is today at 5:30pm), now Florida State would earn the 4th seed and the coveted double bye...and still face Wake Forest in the quarters.

What do all those scenarios have in common? FSU winning out, of course, so if the Seminoles can’t sweep the Yellow Jackets today I just typed a whole lot of stuff for no reason.

Both the ‘Noles and Jackets come into the game having won 2 of their last 3, and the one loss for both squads was to the Tigers of Clemson. In the first meeting between the two teams back in early January, FSU shot 7-17 from beyond the arc—enough to match the 21 points GT scored from deep—and rebounded 76% of Tech’s misses to beat GT by 11. It also helped that Georgia Tech made only 14 of 26 FT attempts.

Chandler Jackson was the KenPom MVP in that game, his only KenPom MVP of his career, and if he’s allowed to play 25+ minutes I wouldn’t be surprised if he repeated the feat. Also noteworthy, Jamir Watkins only played 20 minutes in the first meeting (foul trouble), his fewest in ACC play. So I am expecting more than 11 points and 5 rebounds in this one, as the blossoming star has gone for 15+ points in 6 straight games.

For Tech, it’s been Miles Kelly stepping up lately. The 6’6 junior from Stone Mountain was 7-11 from deep in his last game out, a win against Miami (FL), earning him the KenPom MVP. He’s made 3+ threes in 5 of his last 8 games. So, hopefully Florida State gets the scouting memo about him. Check out Rogner’s 5 Things article for more goodies.

Over on the gambling side of things, as of late Friday night FSU is listed as a 3.5 point favorite on Hard Rock, but it’s juiced at +100 so I wouldn’t be surprised if the line moves toward GT a little by tip. The over/under is 148.5, which is relatively low considering the first game between these two was 82-71 (153) and FSU’s defense hasn’t exactly been slowing teams down. If you’re into this sort of thing, you might try finding one other game with a solid line and teasing the o/u down 4 or 5 more points. I went with Baylor at home against Kansas, teasing by 4 points to get FSU/GT over 144.5 and Baylor -1.5.

Have any other bets worth shouting out? Want to talk about other games on a big day of college hoops, such as Tennessee at Bama, Marquette at Creighton, or the Zags at Rogner’s St. Mary’s Gaels? Have a prediction about the FSU game? Jump into the fray below!

FSU at Georgia Tech: How to watch, stream, listen

Date

Saturday, March 2

Time

Noon

Watch/Stream

ESPN2

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193