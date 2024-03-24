4-star point guard Daquan Davis commits to Florida State

After a rough ending to the Florida State basketball season, the program got some good news on Sunday.

Florida State landed the commitment of four-star point guard Daquan Davis this evening. Davis, who plays in the Overtime Elite league in Atlanta, is the 8th highest-rated point guard and 106th player overall in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Davis was previously committed to the Providence Friars, having reopened his commitment in October.

“Florida State believes I am the missing piece to getting their program back on track,” he told ZAGSBLOG earlier this month. “I also have a great relationship with the coaching staff.”

He also held offers from the Mississippi State Bulldogs, George Washington Revolutionaries, Butler Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Penn State Nittany Lions, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Texas A&M Aggies and the Illinois Illini, amongst others.

Florida State’s 2024 recruiting class now ranks 48th nationally, with Davis joining three-star shooting forward AJ Swinton as the second member — Swinton signed with Florida State in November.