FSU’s porous defense, weak rebounding lead to loss at Georgia Tech. What does it mean for postseason play and how did we get here?

Florida State (15-14, 9-9) traveled to Atlanta to face a Georgia Tech (13-16, 6-12) team they beat by double-digits in January and still harboring hopes of securing one of the four double-byes in this month’s ACC Tournament. Those hopes went up in smoke during an 85-76 loss, as the Seminoles gave up 1.11 points per possession to a Yellow Jackets squad that had been held below 1.0 point per possession in 5 of their previous 6 games. This defensive “effort” by FSU continues a month long trend in which the ‘Noles, once known for their “Junkyard D,” had the 183rd ranked defense in February.

Despite the defensive showing, Florida State still had its chances. GT began the game taking a quick 11-4 lead by making 4 of their first 5 shots and grabbing the offensive rebound on their only miss, leading to a splashed three. However, FSU steadied themselves and were able to claw back to a 13-10 deficit after sophomore Chandler Jackson stole the ball and dished it to fellow sophomore Cameron Corhen for an easy dunk.

Defensive lapses again allowed Tech to extend its lead back out to 19-12 midway through the first half, but FSU again rallied. Back-to-back-to-back three pointers by Darin Green, Jr.—two assisted by Jalen Warley—tied the game at 23, and the ‘Noles could have been in the lead were it not for multiple second-chance buckets by GT who simply out-worked FSU on the glass.

The game remained close for the final 8 minutes of the first half with both teams getting buckets in transition off turnovers and both teams cashing in at the stripe. The teams were tied at 25, 33, and 39, and the Seminoles even took a 41-39 lead on a Primo Spears fast break layup with 1:40 left in the half. This lead would only last 6 seconds, as FSU’s defense wasn’t prepared off the made-basket to stop a pull-up three off, nor a layup after the next missed shot, and GT took a 44-41 lead into the locker room.

Florida State never took the lead again. The ‘Noles kept it close for the first 8 or so minutes of the second stanza, trailing just 50-46 with 13:13 left after two made free throws by freshman Taylor Bol Bowen. But this was during a stretch of some ice cold shooting by GT, which really should have allowed FSU to take the lead. Unfortunately, the Seminoles’ complete inability to close out possessions with defensive rebounds prevented that from happening and when Tech did start making shots again it was over. The Seminoles were never closer than five points in the final 10 minutes and the Tech lead grew as large as 17 on multiple occasions.

For the game, Georgia Tech grabbed 21 offensive rebounds on 41 missed shots, a 51% offensive rebounding rate, far above their season average of securing 32% of their misses. And while FSU did force GT into turnovers on 21% of their possessions, the Seminoles were only able to turn those turnovers into 11 points.

What does this mean?

As mentioned above, the hopes of a double-bye in the ACC Tourney are gone. This means to make the NCAA Tournament, a goal that multiple coaches and players said before the season was very achievable, the ‘Noles will have to at minimum win 4 games in 4 days in Washington, D.C.

As for the single-bye, technically FSU could still finish 9th (the last single bye) even if they drop both of their remaining regular season games, but winning against either Pitt or Miami would be well advised given the multitude of tiebreakers still in play.

If FSU does not win the ACC Tournament, there very well may not be any postseason for the Seminoles at all. Prior to this season, the NIT announced changes to their selection process and now give automatic bids to the top two NET ranked teams that do not make the NCAA Tourney from each of the six high-major leagues. Thanks in large part to FSU’s lack of NET manipulation with their scheduling, the Seminoles are currently 93rd in the NET rankings, which is behind other ACC teams like Miami, NC State, and VT—none of which will make the NCAA Tournament. Now, the NIT will still take 20 other “best teams” to their invitational, but it’s hard to see FSU being among those teams absent a run to the ACC Finals...although who really knows what “best team” means.

Should FSU indeed miss the postseason altogether, it would be a pretty embarrassing finish for a team that began the year 4-1, including a quad one win over a top 35 Colorado team.

So how exactly did we get here?

While this year’s team isn’t loaded with NBA lottery talent like the pre-Covid rosters were, there was certainly enough to be better than 93rd in the NET. Jamir Watkins has been a revelation and will play in the NBA. Baba Miller might also hear his name called in the NBA draft at some point, and Bol Bowen, while raw, has traits the league covets. Other guys will make money playing basketball professionally too.

Unfortunately, leadership and consistent effort has been an issue from the start. Leonard Hamilton himself said that this team has a tendency to play less intense on defense when shots aren’t falling. And while this seemed to be fixed in January when FSU played top 35 basketball for the entire month, lazy and selfish defensive efforts reared their ugly head in abysmal performances against teams like UVA, Louisville, and Georgia Tech in February and March. If you add wins against UVA, last-in-the-league Louisville, and say Lipscomb in the non-con, you are looking at a squad that’s 18-11 and fighting for a bubble spot with wins against Pittsburgh and Miami. The margins between success and failure are close in college hoops and this team simply didn’t take every game, or even every half seriously.

There’s factors aside from player effort too. A few years back, Hamilton went away from his Junkyard D of the early 2010s and started switching 1-5. This worked when guys with elite lateral quickness and length were on the roster like Jonathan Isaac, Raiquan Gray, Patrick Williams, Scottie Barnes, and Malik Osborne. But the last couple years FSU’s switching has been more feast or famine. When it’s forcing turnovers it’s not bad, but with guys unable to execute it as consistently well, there’s also been a ton of wide open perimeter shots. And in an era where more and more players can shoot 40%+ from deep, FSU has often been on the wrong end of a three-point barrage. Add in the fact that this year’s Florida State team is its lowest percentage from the perimeter since 2015 and its been a recipe for disaster in modern basketball.

Then there’s the offensive rebounding, both by FSU and its opponents. Florida State is never going to be an elite defensive rebounding team under Hamilton because of the way the Seminoles front the post and aggressively work for weakside blocks. And that’s fine, as that style is part of what leads to turnovers and easy points in transition. But while being below average in defensive rebounding is an acceptable trade off, being horrid is not. This year FSU is horrid, ranking 323rd in the country, the worst since ranking 329th in 2014.

Meanwhile, on offense Florida State has long made a killing by rebounding its own misses. Back in 2010 and 2011, which the ‘Noles routinely grabbed 40%+ of their missed shots, Rogner and I used to joke that the best shot FSU could take was a missed shot. This year, that too has fallen off, with FSU only grabbing 28.4% of their misses, the second worst of the Hamilton era in Tallahassee.

So we have a team that gives inconsistent effort on defense in a system that often leaves increasingly dangerous perimeter shooters open, with one of our worst three-point shooting teams, one of our worst offensive rebounding teams, and truly terrible defensive rebounding. Throw in a dash of “anti-NET ranking” scheduling and you here we are. Not good, Bob.

Despite it all, this team has enough depth and a legit player in Watkins to make a run in the ACC Tournament. Particularly if they can collectively decide they want to play defense they they played for the month of January. But the disappointing lack of player leadership makes all of that tough to bet on. If there was an Osborne or Michael Ojo (RIP, big fella) on the roster, I would think it were possible, or maybe even likely to flip that intensity switch. But then again, if Ojo was on this roster, I don’t think he would have allowed the team to have long stretches of poor defensive effort in the first place.

On one of the many times I had the pleasure of interviewing Ojo, he posed the question to me, “why not us?” In a sport that’s known more than anything else for magical Cinderella runs in March, indeed, why not Florida State? The answer, this year, starts with FSU’s defense and rebounding looking itself in the mirror.