The boys are back.

Not the Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball team, who are missing from the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row, but rather Matt Minnick and Michael Rogner, hosts of The Gospel of Ham.

In this episode, Minnick and Rogner reflect on Florida State’s 2023-2024 basketball season — an inconsistent and frustrating year from the Seminoles that the duo attributes to a lack of competitiveness and defensive issues.

The two also talk about the ACC’s performance in the tournament, noting the conference’s overachievement relative to seeding and discussing reasons behind this trend, such as the ACC being undervalued by metrics and poor conference scheduling: a reflection of ACC leadership’s strategies and the conference’s overall management, especially in comparison to other conferences.

They also discuss FSU’s roster, from the impact of departing players (De’Ante Green, Baba Miller and Primo Spears) to potential transfers and recruits for Florida State, emphasizing the need for experienced players from winning programs to improve the team’s competitiveness and toughness.

