Five things: Pitt

Brace for another 9 PM tip, this time on ESPN2.

1. We’re scraping the barrel bottom to find things for FSU to play for. We’re down to pride. They’ll be no double-bye in the ACC, and without that, no real chance to reach the Dance (happy to eat crow here). The NIT is out. So it’s two more regular season games and then whatever in the ACCT. Pitt, meanwhile, has a ton to play for. A motivated team at home vs an unmotivated team is probably not going to end well.

2. In the old days at least we’d get a few more shots to evaluate next year’s team. But who know who will actually be here? Like Matthew Cleveland, Jamir Watkins could either turn pro or transfer for better pay. Bol Bowen and Chandler Jackson could transfer for better pay. It is what it is. Until FSU gets into a conference which brings in real revenue, this is a football school, so enjoy your NBA ‘Noles now (Go Spurs!), because it’s likely a slow trickle into the league from here.

3. Okay, now with all the fun stuff out of the way, let’s get serious…. Alright, how bout this? Jeff Capel’s Pitt teams have been great at getting to the line, and FSU fouls more than 338 D1 teams, so that’s not ideal. But wait! Pitt is different this year. They are no longer hyper aggressive about getting to the rim. So FSU has a chance, right? Well….

4. After four years which ranged from terrible to pretty bad, Jeff Capel’s philosophy took a little-noted left last season. It turns out that in basketball (hold on to your butts) shooting matters. Wow, I know. So instead of a roster of slashers, he pivoted to focus on knocking down jumpers, transformed his team from somewhere around 300th in 3-pt attempts to one that is now 25th, and you may have heard that Ham’s recent teams seem to take a laissez faire approach to defending the 3-pt line. So there you go.

5. Defensively, Capel made another change, and this is what has probably saved his job. He’s decided to borrow a page from St. Mary’s and make defensive rebounding his team’s No. 1 priority. In his first year at Pitt his team was 323rd in defensive rebounding. Now his team is No. 5. There’s a lesson here somewhere.