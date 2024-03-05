Florida State Basketball at Pittsburgh: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and Game Thread

As my colleague Michael Rogner noted in his Five Things article, FSU’s postseason hopes are fading away like a prime-Kobe Bryant jumper. If you want some deeper insight into how this once promising season get to this place, check out the article I dropped after the Georgia Tech defensive debacle. In terms of what’s at stake in the Pitt game, here’s what you need to know.

Florida State can still secure a single bye in the ACC Tournament even if it loses tonight and on senior day to the Miami Hurricanes, although the path would be slim. Winning either of those games would lock it up.

The Seminoles haven’t had back-to-back losing seasons since 2001-02 and 2002-03. FSU needs to win one of the two remaining regular season games to avoid breaking that streak.

In theory, if you care about such things, FSU could still be selected for the NIT. But that would likely require significantly raising their NET score and doing that requires winning road games.

None of the above will be remotely possible if the ‘Noles choose to play with the same level of defensive and rebounding intensity they showed in Atlanta.

For you degenerates out there, the Hard Rock has Pitt installed as a 7.5 favorite with an over/under of 148.5. This implies a Pitt victory of about 78-70, which is precisely the KenPom prediction for this one. Funny how that works out so frequently. Bart Torvik sees it a point closer, at 78-71.

If FSU doesn’t dig deeper on defense, I don’t see how the Panthers stay under 80. My two-team teaser in the GT game cashed, so I’ll try to dial another one up tonight. Give me a 5 point teaser with FSU/Pitt over 143.5 and Wake -8.5 against Georgia Tech.

FSU at Pittsburgh: How to watch, stream, listen

Date

Tuesday, March 5

Time

9:00 p.m.

Watch/Stream

ESPN2

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193