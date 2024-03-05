Florida State dominated on the road by Pittsburgh, falls to .500 on the season.

For fans who have watched any game since the calendar turned February, this one looked quite familiar. FSU got out-worked on the glass, outscored from beyond the arc, and taken advantage of when defenders overhelped for no apparent reason. Add it up and it was a 88-73 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Panthers, the ‘Noles 3rd loss in their last 4 games, and 6th of their last 8.

First Half:

The game started with the referees deciding to completely change the equation for no explainable reason. After picking up a very early foul on a play when a Pitt player appeared trapped on the baseline, Jamir Watkins was shoved in the chest while trying to get aligned to defend an in-bounds play. The refs had to forcibly separate the offending Panther, went to the monitor, and then decided to issue a double technical against both players. Thus, sending Watkins to the end of Leonard Hamilton’s bench just two and a half minutes into the game.

Perhaps it was the Watkins fiasco, or maybe it was a result of being embarrassed by Georgia Tech, but either way Darin Green, Jr. came out playing with a fire not seen since January. The senior buried a pair of threes, grabbed a steal and a defensive board, and also hit a tough fadeaway jumper, all of which helped FSU take a 12-7 lead six minutes in.

Looking visibly winded, Hamilton took Green, Jr. and Jalen Warley out and asked his second unit to maintain the early momentum. They could not do it. Primo Spears had a pair of quick turnovers and Josh Nickelberry missed two wide open threes—which might as well have been turnovers—and then failed to box out on a missed free throw that led to a corner three-ball for Pitt, giving the Panthers a 16-12 lead just a couple minutes later.

A few more open corner threes for Pitt made the score 22-15 when Taylor Bol Bowen grabbed an offensive rebound and got hacked going back up. The freshman made them both to cut the deficit to five, but that was short-lived as Pittsburgh got a free throw and then a layup in transition (after an offensive rebound) and extended their lead out to 8, 25-17.

To the delight—and maybe shock—to Seminole fans everywhere, Hamilton went against his career long trend and brought Watkins back off the bench with two fouls and over 6 minutes left in the half. His energy, along with Green, Jr. and Cameron Corhen, made an immediate difference and the ‘Noles cut the lead in half, to 25-21.

Unfortunately, substitutions had to occur and Pitt countered with more offensive rebounds and three pointers. By the 2:49 mark it was 34-22 Panthers and FSU was on the verge of being blown out. Corhen tried to do something about it, going on a personal 4-0 run all from the foul line, but yet another offensive rebound for Pitt resulted in a basket, followed by a Baba Miller brick off the backboard that led to a fast-break layup and then a Spears turnover.

FSU was able to trim the lead to 9 on a Spears midrange jumper with 10 seconds left, but the Seminoles defense decided to not run back and gave up a layup before the buzzer and Pitt went into half leading 42-31.

Florida State did Florida State things all over the court. Give up boat loads of offensive rebounds? Check. Pitt grabbed nearly half of their 16 misses. Brick a lot of shots? You bet. Green, Jr. and Corhen were 7-10. The rest of the team was 1-12. Force Pittsburgh giveaways? Yes, over 22% of their possessions. But that doesn’t help much when you don’t get back on D and allow Pitt to shoot 51% and also grab offensive boards. The Panthers’ possessions were essentially either a turnover, a made shot, or a made shot after an offensive rebound.

About the only thing FSU did well was force Pitt into a bit of foul trouble and make their free throws.

Second Half:

Pittsburgh opened the second half continuing to take it to FSU, extending their lead to 16 just two minutes in. Watkins briefly cut it to 14 with a pair of free throws, but Pitt got a layup off—you guessed it—an offensive rebound and then followed it up with another layup on the fastbreak. The scoreboard now read 53-35 Panthers and Hamilton called a timeout.

Two things happened out of the timeout. One, Watkins, Warley, and Green, Jr. decided they did not want to be run off the floor and started making plays at both ends. This included perimeter jumpers and strong takes to the rack. Two, the FSU coaching staff elected to go into a rare 1-3-1 zone. A couple minutes later, a 14-2 run by the ‘Noles had cut the deficit to just 7 at 56-49.

The Panthers’ Blake Hinson stopped the bleeding with a three from the wing, but then fouled Miller at the other end, where the Spaniard made 1 of 2, making it 59-50 Pittsburgh at the under 12.

Watkins, who will make a lot of money playing basketball, cut the lead to 8 again with a tough and-one finish after a beautiful drive. But Florida State deployed its patented “overhelp on non-threats to leave sharpshooters wide open from deep” and Pitt made back-to-back-to-back threes to blow the game wide open once again. The Panthers were now shooting 10-22 from three, versus just 5-13 for the ‘Noles.

A little mini-run spearheaded by Corhen got FSU to within 10 at 71-61 and it was capped off with a vicious two-handed slam after an offensive rebounded. But Hinson came back with his 6th three of the night, this one right over the top of Spears, and the crowd erupted as the lead went back to 13. In case you’re trying to keep count, Hinson now had more made threes in the game than FSU did.

From there the game was basically over. Corhen made a few more nice individual plays, on his way to a career high 25 points (on 8-12 shooting from the field and 9-10 from the stripe) and 8 rebounds, while Watkins added 15 points—all in the second half. But the result was not in question for the final 8 minutes.

Box Score and Takeaways:

This team lacks collective pride in playing the way it takes to grind out wins. Which is a reflection of leadership, or lack there of.

This team is not a good three point shooting team and it refuses to stop leaving opponents’ best shooters wide open by overhelping on drives that don’t need help. Bad combo.

Looking Ahead:

Florida State will close out its regular season with senior day against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, March 9th. The Seminoles cruised to an 84-75 win in Coral Gables back in mid-January, but that type of effort feels far, far away now. The ‘Canes, meanwhile, have been even more frustrating than FSU this season, as Jim Larranaga has guided a pre-season top 10 group to a 6-12 ACC record, including 7 straight losses.