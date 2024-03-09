Five things: Miami

A game for the ages! If you take FSU’s best 15 games, and Miami’s best 15 games, these teams are 30-0!

1. Noles take down Hurricanes in sixth straight win. That was this site’s headline on January 22, 2022. Max went on to note: “The Seminoles defeated the No. 1 team in the ACC on the road. Their 61-60 victory puts them on top of the conference for the first time this season.” Since then? 28-47. That’s 75 games. We’ve watched a proud program crumble and today might be the last regular season game in Leonard Hamilton’s Hall of Fame career. Do I think that will be the case? Nope. I don’t. Everyone knows that change needs to be made, but I don’t trust Mike Alford to make it, because at its core, I don’t think basketball really matters to the athletic department. Regardless, this is our last regular season game of the year, and even though the team is tough to watch, it’s always great to have a lively community to talk hoops.

2. Whichever team falls will guarantee a losing season (barring something weird in the ACCT). For Larranaga, it would be his 4th losing season in six years, sandwiched around improbable runs to the Elite 8 and Final Four. For Ham, it would be his 4th losing season in 22 years at Florida State, and the first time it happened back-to-back.

3. In the old days at least we’d get a few more shots to evaluate next year’s team. But who know who will actually be here? Like Matthew Cleveland, Jamir Watkins could either turn pro or transfer for better pay. Bol Bowen and Chandler Jackson could transfer for better pay. It is what it is. Until FSU gets into a conference which brings in real revenue, this is a football school, and this is more or less the basketball program we can expect – some good years, some bad years, a lot of in between.

4. Coming off a Final Four it looked like a big year for Miami. They brought back three of the four core guys, had an emerging star in Wooga Poplar, and brought in FSU’s leading scorer in Matthew Cleveland. Even though they started out 11-2, their 30-point blowout to a Colorado team FSU beat was a glaring red flag. Since then they’ve gone 4-13 and enter Tallahassee on an 8-game slide.

5. FSU has its own 8-game slide, not in losses, but in consecutive games the defense has allowed greater than a point per possession. To put that in perspective, Ham has had multiple seasons in which his team didn’t allow that level of scoring eight times, much less in a row. In the first matchup, FSU limited Miami to 75 points in a 75 possession game. Need to be a bit better today.