FSU vs. Miami: How to watch, game thread, odds

After a long, long season, Florida State men’s basketball finds itself at 15-15 (9-10 ACC), with a final chance to secure a winning regular season record coming in the form of a home matchup vs. the Miami Hurricanes, themselves sitting at .500 (6-13 ACC).
The Seminoles are riding a two-game losing streak, the most recent an 88-73 loss to the Pitt Panthers.
From Matt Minnick:
Florida State did Florida State things all over the court. Give up boat loads of offensive rebounds? Check. Pitt grabbed nearly half of their 16 misses. Brick a lot of shots? You bet. Green, Jr. and Corhen were 7-10. The rest of the team was 1-12. Force Pittsburgh giveaways? Yes, over 22% of their possessions. But that doesn’t help much when you don’t get back on D and allow Pitt to shoot 51% and also grab offensive boards. The Panthers’ possessions were essentially either a turnover, a made shot, or a made shot after an offensive rebound.
About the only thing FSU did well was force Pitt into a bit of foul trouble and make their free throws.
The Hurricanes, after coming into the year with a self-proclaimed “superteam,” saw their season crash into the ground early and never recovered from it.
From Michael Rogner:
Coming off a Final Four it looked like a big year for Miami. They brought back three of the four core guys, had an emerging star in Wooga Poplar, and brought in FSU’s leading scorer in Matthew Cleveland. Even though they started out 11-2, their 30-point blowout to a Colorado team FSU beat was a glaring red flag. Since then they’ve gone 4-13 and enter Tallahassee on an 8-game slide.
Whichever team falls will guarantee a losing season (barring something weird in the ACCT). For Larranaga, it would be his 4th losing season in six years, sandwiched around improbable runs to the Elite 8 and Final Four. For Ham, it would be his 4th losing season in 22 years at Florida State, and the first time it happened back-to-back.
Florida State vs. Miami tips off at 4 p.m. ET from Tallahassee, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN2. According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 4.5 point favorites, with the over-under set at 153.
FSU vs. Miami: How to watch, stream, listen
Date
Saturday, March 9
Time
4 p.m.
Watch, Stream
ESPN2
Listen
Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193
Possible starting lineup for Florida State
- Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (15.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg; 15 pts and 5 rebs against Miami, January 17, 2024)
- Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg; 9 pts and 8 rebs against Miami, January 17, 2024)
- Center No. 3 Cam Corhen (9.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg; 16 pts and 3 rebs against Miami, January 17, 2024)
- Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (6.9 ppg, 2.7 apg; 11 pts and 5 asts against Miami, February 24, 2023)
- Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (11.3 ppg, 1.5 spg; 20 pts and 4 asts against Miami, February 25, 2023)
Top Reserves
- Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (4.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg; 10 pts and 1 reb against Miami, January 17, 2024)
- Guard No. 0 Chandler Jackson (5.4 ppg, 1.1 apg; 10 pts and 1 ast against Miami, January 24, 2023)
- Guard No. 23 Primo Spears (10.4 ppg, 2.2 apg; 16 pts and 3 asts against Miami, January 17, 2024)
- Forward No. 33 Jaylan Gainey (2.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg; 6 pts and 5 rebs against Miami, January 17, 2024)
- Guard No. 20 Josh Nickelberry (2.6 ppg, 1.0 rpg; 0 pts and 0 rebs against Miami, January 17, 2024)
- Forward No. 10 Taylor Bol Bowen (3.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg; 2 pts and 4 stls against Miami, January 17, 2024)
- Center No. 12 Tom House (1.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg; 2 pts and 2 rebs against Miami, January 24, 2023)
Possible Starting Lineup for Miami
- Forward No. 15 Norchad Omier (17.0 ppg, 9.6 rpg; 15 pts and 15 rebs against Florida State, January 17, 2024)
- Guard No. 0 Matthew Cleveland (13.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg; 2 pts and 2 rebs against Florida State, January 17, 2024)
- Guard No. 3 Christian Watson (3.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg; First career game against Florida State)
- Guard No. 4 Bensley Joseph (9.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg; 12 pts and 7 rebs against Florida State, February 25, 2023)
- Guard No. 7 Kyshawn George (7.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg; 9 pts and 2 rebs against Florida State, January 17, 2024)
Game notes, via FSU Sports Info
SEMINOLES CLOSE OUT REGULAR SEASON AS THEY PLAY HOST TO MIAMI IN FINAL HOME GAME
Florida State, which has won two straight and 11 of its last 12 games against Miami, plays host to the Hurricanes on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The Seminoles defeated the Hurricanes, 84-75 earlier this season on January 17, 2024 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. for their second consecutive victory in the series. Florida State has won 11 of the last 12 games against Miami – a streak that began with a 103- 94 win on January 27, 2018 – in Tallahassee at the Donald L. Tucker Center. During the stretch of 12 games, the Seminoles have a 5-1 record at home and a 6-0 record on the Hurricane’s home court at the Watsco Center. Following the Seminoles’ game against Miami, the Seminoles travel to play in the ACC Tournament at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C (March 9-12, 2024). The Seminoles’ opponent in their first game and the entire set seeds for the tournament will be announced following the conclusion of play on Saturday.
EIGHT SEMINOLES HONORED ON SENIOR DAY
As Florida State plays host to Miami in its final regular season home game, Head Coach Leonard Hamilton and his staff will honor eight players who have played integral roles in the success of the Seminole program on Senior Day. The group will be honored at center court in the Tucker Center prior to the start of the game. The group includes Sola Adebisi, Cam Fletcher, Jaylan Gainey, Darin Green Jr., Josh Nickelberry, Isaac Spainhour, Max Thorpe, and Jamir Watkins. HAMILTON TO BE HONORED BY NABC Florida State Head Coach Leonard Hamilton will be presented with the NABC Golden Anniversary Award on April 7 at the NCAA Final Four in Phoenix. The Golden Anniversary Award is presented annually to a NABC member who has devoted at least 50 years of outstanding service to the game of basketball. Hamilton will be presented with the award at the NABC Convention Champions Brunch in Phoenix the day before the Division I National Championship game. He will be presented with the award as the NABC also honors each of the regular season conference champions across all levels of college basketball.
HAMILTON LOOKS TO MOVE INTO FOURTH-PLACE TIE FOR ALL-TIME ACC REGULAR SEASON VICTORIES
Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton enters Saturday’s game against Miami looking to win his 192nd career ACC regular season game and move into a tie for fourth place in ACC history with former Maryland Coach Gary Williams (1990- 2011). Hamilton began the season with 182 regular season ACC wins and with nine this season has 191 which puts him one victory behind Williams. Hamilton enters Saturday’s game ranked as the fifth overall winningest coach in ACC history, the fifth winningest coach for ACC regular season victories, and the fifth overall winningest coach for total ACC wins (ACC regular season and ACC Tournament, combined).
LOOK FOR FLORIDA STATE TO…
…Defeat Miami and gain their 10th ACC victory of the season. The Seminoles most recently won 10 ACC regular season games during the 2021-22 season; …Defeat Miami and win its third consecutive game against the Hurricanes; …Defeat Mami and gain its 12th win in the last 13 games played between the two teams. The Seminoles won each of the games between the two teams from January 27, 2018, through January 22, 2022, the second of two games between the teams in 2023 and the first game played between the teams in 2024.
