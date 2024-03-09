FSU vs. Miami: How to watch, game thread, odds

After a long, long season, Florida State men’s basketball finds itself at 15-15 (9-10 ACC), with a final chance to secure a winning regular season record coming in the form of a home matchup vs. the Miami Hurricanes, themselves sitting at .500 (6-13 ACC).

The Seminoles are riding a two-game losing streak, the most recent an 88-73 loss to the Pitt Panthers.

From Matt Minnick:

Florida State did Florida State things all over the court. Give up boat loads of offensive rebounds? Check. Pitt grabbed nearly half of their 16 misses. Brick a lot of shots? You bet. Green, Jr. and Corhen were 7-10. The rest of the team was 1-12. Force Pittsburgh giveaways? Yes, over 22% of their possessions. But that doesn’t help much when you don’t get back on D and allow Pitt to shoot 51% and also grab offensive boards. The Panthers’ possessions were essentially either a turnover, a made shot, or a made shot after an offensive rebound. About the only thing FSU did well was force Pitt into a bit of foul trouble and make their free throws.

The Hurricanes, after coming into the year with a self-proclaimed “superteam,” saw their season crash into the ground early and never recovered from it.

From Michael Rogner:

Coming off a Final Four it looked like a big year for Miami. They brought back three of the four core guys, had an emerging star in Wooga Poplar, and brought in FSU’s leading scorer in Matthew Cleveland. Even though they started out 11-2, their 30-point blowout to a Colorado team FSU beat was a glaring red flag. Since then they’ve gone 4-13 and enter Tallahassee on an 8-game slide. Whichever team falls will guarantee a losing season (barring something weird in the ACCT). For Larranaga, it would be his 4th losing season in six years, sandwiched around improbable runs to the Elite 8 and Final Four. For Ham, it would be his 4th losing season in 22 years at Florida State, and the first time it happened back-to-back.

Florida State vs. Miami tips off at 4 p.m. ET from Tallahassee, with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN2. According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 4.5 point favorites, with the over-under set at 153.

FSU vs. Miami: How to watch, stream, listen

Date

Saturday, March 9

Time

4 p.m.

Watch, Stream

ESPN2

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193

Possible starting lineup for Florida State

Forward No. 2 Jamir Watkins (15.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg; 15 pts and 5 rebs against Miami, January 17, 2024)

Forward No. 11 Baba Miller (7.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg; 9 pts and 8 rebs against Miami, January 17, 2024)

Center No. 3 Cam Corhen (9.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg; 16 pts and 3 rebs against Miami, January 17, 2024)

Guard No. 1 Jalen Warley (6.9 ppg, 2.7 apg; 11 pts and 5 asts against Miami, February 24, 2023)

Guard No. 22 Darin Green Jr. (11.3 ppg, 1.5 spg; 20 pts and 4 asts against Miami, February 25, 2023)

Top Reserves

Forward No. 5 De’Ante Green (4.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg; 10 pts and 1 reb against Miami, January 17, 2024)

Guard No. 0 Chandler Jackson (5.4 ppg, 1.1 apg; 10 pts and 1 ast against Miami, January 24, 2023)

Guard No. 23 Primo Spears (10.4 ppg, 2.2 apg; 16 pts and 3 asts against Miami, January 17, 2024)

Forward No. 33 Jaylan Gainey (2.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg; 6 pts and 5 rebs against Miami, January 17, 2024)

Guard No. 20 Josh Nickelberry (2.6 ppg, 1.0 rpg; 0 pts and 0 rebs against Miami, January 17, 2024)

Forward No. 10 Taylor Bol Bowen (3.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg; 2 pts and 4 stls against Miami, January 17, 2024)

Center No. 12 Tom House (1.6 ppg, 0.4 rpg; 2 pts and 2 rebs against Miami, January 24, 2023)

Possible Starting Lineup for Miami

Forward No. 15 Norchad Omier (17.0 ppg, 9.6 rpg; 15 pts and 15 rebs against Florida State, January 17, 2024)

Guard No. 0 Matthew Cleveland (13.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg; 2 pts and 2 rebs against Florida State, January 17, 2024)

Guard No. 3 Christian Watson (3.0 ppg, 1.7 rpg; First career game against Florida State)

Guard No. 4 Bensley Joseph (9.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg; 12 pts and 7 rebs against Florida State, February 25, 2023)

Guard No. 7 Kyshawn George (7.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg; 9 pts and 2 rebs against Florida State, January 17, 2024)

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info