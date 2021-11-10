No. 20 FSU basketball vs. Penn: Game thread

After a nearly 8 month off-season, the Florida State men’s basketball team returns to the hard court. Their opening opponent, University of Penn, may not have a big name brand but don’t let the jersey fool you. This is a tricky opener and if FSU isn’t careful they could easily find themselves in a dog-fight late in the second half.

If you missed the game preview, check it out here. And if you’re looking for something to listen to while waiting for tip-off, put on the season preview podcast by Matt Minnick and Michael Rogner, where they did an extensive preview of Penn (and UF).

Otherwise, tune in for the 9pm start on ACC Network and root on the ‘Noles. Don’t get ACC Net? Head to the comments below for updates from our beat writers. You can also follow along with our twitter account, @tomahawknation.

Let’s get this season started!