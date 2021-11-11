Noles News: FSU dominates in season opener

Recruiting

Football

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis is trending in the right direction to suit up against Miami this Saturday after being ill and having to sit out last weekend. Interviews from Wednesdays practice will be featured in the link below.

Be sure to checkout this weeks Sod Talk episode with former Florida State running back Greg Jones who played for the Seminoles from 2000-2003 and was later drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Check out this week's Sod Talk featuring Greg Jones#NoleFamily — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 10, 2021

This weeks NFL Noles spotlight features Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman. Freeman has led the Ravens backfield for the past several weeks and helped them secure a win against the Minnesota Vikings with 79 yards on 13 carries and four yards on two receptions, hauling in one touchdown.

Los Angeles Chargers rookie Asante Samuel Jr. was not active for last weeks matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering a head injury in Week 7. Reports say that he’s easing his way back into the practice field but he will be questionable for this weeks match versus the Minnesota Vikings.

CB Asante Samuel Jr. returned to practice for individual drills. Brandon Staley said he’s still in the concussion protocol #Chargers — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) November 10, 2021

Basketball

Leonard Hamilton and his crew tipped off the season with a 105-70 victory over the University of Pennsylvania. The Seminoles completely dominated the defensive side of the ball, concluding the game with 15 steals and 6 blocks. They’ll have a couple days to recoup and look over film as they wait till Sunday, November 14th for their next matchup against the University of Florida.

The Noles were able to play in front of fans for the first time in nearly two years and didn’t disappoint in their season opener. They controlled the scoreboard and ultimately beat the University of North Florida 78-50. Head coach Sue Semrau and the staff have plenty of time to review film and get ready for the next game as they suit up on November 14th against the University of Milwaukee.

It felt great to be back last night #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/0S9Jo9PcXw — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 10, 2021

Softball

The Seminoles started off the national college signing day with Florida native Madi Frey putting pen to paper to join one of the most prestigious softball programs in the nation.

We are kicking off signing day nice and early with our first signee of #Tribe22. Help us in welcoming Madi Frey to the Seminole Family!



https://t.co/vS0E09sfAR pic.twitter.com/SEhUIAyaNE — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 10, 2021

Class of 2022 pitcher Makenna Reid was the next player to sign for the Seminoles.

We have signed another one! Join us in welcoming Makenna Reid to the Seminole Family! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/vS0E09sfAR pic.twitter.com/udM85EqBnO — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 10, 2021

Avery Westbrook also joined the Seminole tribe on national signing day, adding another talented shortstop to the Noles roster.

Last but not least help us in welcoming Avery Weisbrook to the Seminole Softball family! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/vS0E09sfAR pic.twitter.com/iZ4sSglDvG — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 10, 2021

All Sports

FSU alum Hank Lebioda takes the course this weekend on Thursday and Friday in the 2021 Houston Open.