FSU vs. Florida: Preview, how-to-watch

Florida State Seminoles basketball started off the season by putting up 100 points on the Penn Quakers — now, they’ll face off against the Florida Gators in the team’s first true test of the year.

The game is set to tip-off in Gainesville at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Gators opened the year with a 74-61 win vs. Elon, featuring strong performances from its newly-revamped roster.

From Alligator Army:

Tyree Appleby (14 points, three rebounds, three assists) and Anthony Duruji (10 points, seven rebounds) joined Colin Castleton and Myron Jones (18 points) in double figures for Florida, which led by as many as 26 points in the first half and had a 20-point edge when Castleton exited the game for the final time with over eight minutes left.

Florida State has won seven straight against the Gators, with UF head coach Mike White failing to notch a victory in the series.

In the season opening win, four of Florida State’s five starters (Malik Osborne, Wyatt Wilkes, RayQuan Evans, Anthony Polite and Houston Cougars transfer Caleb Mills) were in double figures, with four recording a steal. The ‘Noles scored 37 points off turnovers, as they turned the Quakers over on 32.1% of their possessions. Malik Osborne led the way with his fourth career triple double. His 18 points and 13 boards were both career highs as a Seminole.

Channel

ESPN

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Spread

According to DraftKings, Florida State is a 2 point underdog.