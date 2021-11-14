FSU basketball vs UF: Live Game Thread

Less than 24 hours after vanquishing the demons against the Hurricanes on the gridiron, FSU looks to make it a “dos a cero” kind of weekend against its in-state rivals, this time taking on the Florida Gators on hardcourt. The Seminoles have dominated the series in the last decade, as Leonard Hamilton’s teams have consistently overwhelmed UF with length, toughness, and stronger execution.

Will it happen again today? Michael and Matt previewed the game on their podcast earlier this week, both predicting a win. But there was also talk about UF having a few pieces this year that they have lacked in recent years, namely a legit threat from the perimeter in transfer guard Myreon Jones, and a physical presence down low in Michigan transfer Colin Castleton. Perry highlighted both of those guys in the preview, as they had solid games against Elon in UF’s opener, combining for 38 points and 11 rebounds.

So what do you think? Does FSU win yet again? Are newcomers like Caleb Mills, Jalen Warley, Cam’Ron Fletcher, and Matthew Cleveland ready for a road test against a talented squad? Will grizzled veterans Malik Osborne, Anthony Polite, and Rayquan Evans provide a steadying hand?

Join the comment section and follow along!