FSU vs. Tulane: Preview, how to watch

Florida State Seminoles basketball is coming off its first loss of the season — a disappointing 71-55 stumble that broke FSU’s win streak in the rivalry series vs. the Florida Gators and knocked the Seminoles out of the AP Top 25.

“I thought Florida definitely did a great job, especially with their game plan. They took a lot of things away from us that we’ve been accustomed to getting. I thought they were very well prepared,” head coach Leonard Hamilton said following the Seminoles’ loss on Sunday. “I thought that they out Florida State’d, Florida State. I thought they did the things to us that we’ve been accustomed to doing to other people and you have to give them credit for that.”

Up next on the docket is the Tulane Green Wave, who sit at 1-1 on the season after faltering to the Southern Jaguars 73-70 in a game in which the Green Wave were favored by 12.5 points. Tulan’s season opener, where it was favored by 15, saw it squeak out a win vs. Southeastern 70-67.

Freshman guard Jalen Cook has led all Tulane players in scoring this season, averaging 23.5 points per game while also leading the team in assists with 5.5 per game. Other players of note for the Green Wave are sophomore forward Kevin Cross, freshman forward Tylan Pope and sophomore guard Jaylan Forbes.

The game is scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17 at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

FSU and Tulane last met in 2018, a 80-69 victory for Florida State. The only other meeting between the two schools came the year prior, which FSU won 72-53.

Channel

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV