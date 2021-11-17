FSU basketball vs Tulane: live game thread

After Sunday’s less than ideal result down in Hogtown, the Florida State Seminoles hope the return to the friendly confines of the Tucker Center helps them get back into the win column.

Now 1-1 on the season, the ‘Noles take on the Tulane Green Wave for the third time in the last five seasons. The Green Wave also sport a 1-1 record coming in, with a three point win over Southeastern Louisiana followed by a three point loss to Southern.

FSU will be hoping to do better than a three point win, as home games against seemingly overmatched opponents are important for building up a computer profile that will provide a better seed come March. KenPom has the Seminoles favored by 14, so while all wins are good wins, anything in the single digits would be a missed opportunity from a computer metric standpoint.

Of course, this is also another chance for newcomers like Caleb Mills, Jalen Warley, Cam’Ron Fletcher, John Butler, and Matthew Cleveland to get valuable experience. So there’s a lot to watch for! Come into the comment section and talk about it.