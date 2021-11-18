Noles News: How will early struggles alter the Noles season?

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

FSU star Jermaine Johnson II has been invited to the annual senior bowl which showcases the top seniors and graduate students in college football.

Redshirt-junior Dillon Gibbons speaks to the media after Wednesday’s practice stating “ That was a great moment, probably one of the best moments of my college career so far,” expressing his gratitude to Jordan Travis and the coaching staff for securing a win against rival Miami Hurricanes.

This weeks NFL Noles spotlight features defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi as he leads the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-14 victory with one QB hit, one tackle for loss, one sack and four total tackles.

Former Florida State offensive tackle Bobby Hart has signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad after recently being released from the active roster.

Titans Sign DL Kyle Peko to Active Roster + Move TE Tommy Hudson to "Designated for Return from Injured Reserve" List



Roster Moves » https://t.co/lEjAL0WGts — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 17, 2021

Basketball

The Seminoles escape with a tight home victory against Tulane behind a career night from Cam’Ron Fletcher. The Kentucky transfer finished the game with 11 points and two rebounds in 14 minutes.

Florida State debuted their famous turquoise jerseys in the matchup versus Tulane.

Oh yeah, did we mention we’ll be wearing the N7 jerseys!?



SEE YOU TONIGHT #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/pT5a6oWCaP — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) November 17, 2021

The FSU women's squad is ready to take on Jacksonville University in their third straight home game of the season. They are currently ranked as the No.17 team in the nation, averaging 78.5 points per game.

Excited to be back at the Tuck! #NoleFAM — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) November 17, 2021

Golf

Florida State has prided themselves as a golf juggernaut in the NCAA and the class of 2022 is no different, as the men’s and women’s teams secure a top 10 recruiting class.

Both the men and women were recognized as having Top 10 recruiting classes for the incoming 2022 classes! #GoNoles https://t.co/Dfb22gfUjA — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) November 17, 2021

Former Seminole Brooks Koepka is using his platform to support the BK Foundation with the charity’s 2nd annual Pro-Am tournament.

Still blown away from the incredible support we received this week at the 2nd Annual @bkcharityfund Pro-Am Tournament! Thank you!



Means a lot to be able to give back and couldn’t do it without the help of so many, can’t wait for what’s ahead. pic.twitter.com/B9vO3pJ7xH — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) November 17, 2021

All Sports

The NCAA coaches poll has been released and the mens swimming/diving team has been place at No.19. The women also received some votes within the top 25.