Noles News: How will early struggles alter the Noles season?

Fletcher has a career night for the Seminoles

By maxescarpio

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

FSU star Jermaine Johnson II has been invited to the annual senior bowl which showcases the top seniors and graduate students in college football.

Redshirt-junior Dillon Gibbons speaks to the media after Wednesday’s practice stating “ That was a great moment, probably one of the best moments of my college career so far,” expressing his gratitude to Jordan Travis and the coaching staff for securing a win against rival Miami Hurricanes.

This weeks NFL Noles spotlight features defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi as he leads the Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-14 victory with one QB hit, one tackle for loss, one sack and four total tackles.

Former Florida State offensive tackle Bobby Hart has signed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad after recently being released from the active roster.

Basketball

The Seminoles escape with a tight home victory against Tulane behind a career night from Cam’Ron Fletcher. The Kentucky transfer finished the game with 11 points and two rebounds in 14 minutes.

Florida State debuted their famous turquoise jerseys in the matchup versus Tulane.

The FSU women's squad is ready to take on Jacksonville University in their third straight home game of the season. They are currently ranked as the No.17 team in the nation, averaging 78.5 points per game.

Golf

Florida State has prided themselves as a golf juggernaut in the NCAA and the class of 2022 is no different, as the men’s and women’s teams secure a top 10 recruiting class.

Former Seminole Brooks Koepka is using his platform to support the BK Foundation with the charity’s 2nd annual Pro-Am tournament.

All Sports

The NCAA coaches poll has been released and the mens swimming/diving team has been place at No.19. The women also received some votes within the top 25.

