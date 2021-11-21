FSU vs. Loyola Marymount: Preview, how-to-watch

Florida State Seminoles basketball bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Florida Gators, squeaking past the Tulane Green Wave in a 59-54 win.

While the Seminoles showcased offensive firepower in their season-opening win vs. Penn, putting up 105 points, they’ve struggled to find consistency so far through the season.

“We have had some challenges and we’ve just got to work our way through them,” head coach Leonard Hamilton said following FSU’s win on Wednesday. “You got to give Tulane a lot of credit. I thought their zone made us somewhat lethargic and created some indecision on our part, to their credit. We made just enough plays in order for us to get a win.”

Up next for Florida State is a matchup vs. Loyola Marymount in Jacksonville, as part of the Jacksonville Classic. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., with the game being broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The Lions are 2-1 on the season, coming off a win vs. Little Rock.

From LMU’s site:

In Wednesday night’s win over Little Rock, LMU scored a season-high 82 points on 31 made field goals and 54.4 percent shooting. Defensively, LMU held the Trojans to an opponent low of 63 points, including a 4-for-19 shooting mark from three and 22 turnovers. The Lions now rank first in the WCC in turnovers forced entering Thursday with 16.67 per game. For the first time in his career, Joe Quintana has put together back-to-back games of 20 points after scoring 26 and 25 in LMU’s consecutive wins. The redshirt senior ranks first in the WCC and fourth in the nation with 4.67 made threes per game, coming off a career-best seven threes knocked down against Little Rock. Defensively, Quintana swiped six steals on Wednesday, and is now ranked eighth nationally with 3.67 steals per game.

Channel

CBS Sports Network

Spread

According to DraftKings, Florida State are 7 point favorites over Loyola.

