FSU vs. Missouri: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Florida State basketball started slow but finished with a flurry vs. Loyola Marymount on Sunday night, with three Seminoles notching double-digits in the scoring column as the team secured a 73-45 victory.

From our recap:

In a game where Leonard Hamilton prioritized playing time and development for younger ‘Noles with lots of substitutions, suffocating defense and a strong run to end the first half kept Florida State in control despite the physical play of the Lions. The second half saw the ‘Noles drill three triples in succession, pushing the FSU lead to 41-19 with 17:17 remaining in the game. LMU tried to rally but the Seminoles stayed comfortably in control, weathering ugly possessions and using active hands on defense to push the lead to 20 with under six minutes remaining. The rest was gravy for the Seminoles, ultimately cruising to a 73-45 victory. Matthew Cleveland led the Seminoles with 13 points, with Malik Osborne and Tanor Ngom each adding 10 points.

The Seminoles will now face off against Missouri, who played its first road game of the season vs. SMU in a thriller on Sunday night. The Tigers rallied from a 13-point deficit to force overtime vs. the Mustangs, with forward Kobe Brown leading the way, racking up 24 points and five rebounds. Junior guard DaJuan Gordon put up 14, with three of those points being a three-pointer to send the game to overtime.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

CBS Sports Network

YouTube TV, FuboTV