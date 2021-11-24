FSU vs. Boston: Preview, how to watch, game thread

It’s the epic battle for the rightful claim to a championship title that nobody saw coming.

Florida State Seminoles basketball, in a two-game tournament that saw its offense come alive as its defense did the darn thing, took down Loyola Marymount and Missouri to claim the inaugural Jacksonville Classic title.

The fine print though is that the Seminoles won the Duval division, while the Boston University Terriers took home the Jax division title, beating Northern Illinois (76-58) and Sam Houston State (72-59).

While the matchup (scheduled prior to each team winning their bracket) isn’t a winner-take-all situation, that doesn’t mean that it can’t be one in our hearts.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Tallahassee, with the game set to be broadcast on ACC Network.

Some notes on Boston, via the Terriers website:

Graduate student Javante McCoy was named his bracket’s MVP by averaging 16.0 ppg and 5.0 apg to move to No. 11 all-time at BU with 1,417 career points. He shot a combined 6-for-9 from behind the arc and currently leads BU in scoring at 16.0 ppg while shooting 50.0 FG%.

Senior Fletcher Tynen (5.8 ppg) posted 10+ points in back-to-back games for the first time in his career, as he averaged 12.0 ppg while shooting a near-perfect 11-fo-12 at the charity stripe.

Senior Jonas Harper (7.7 ppg) was dynamite in 3-point territory in the two Jacksonville Classic games, shooting 7-of-11 en route to 11.5 ppg.

Other game notes, via FSU sports info

The Seminoles are 1-1 all-time against the Terriers with both games – an 86-52 win on December 20, 1955 coming at the Carousel Classic in Charlotte, N.C. and an 84-69 loss on December 28, 2002 coming in the Fiesta Bowl Classic in Tempe, Ariz. The Terriers are coached by Joe Jones who is in his 11th season at Boston University. He was the Associate Head Coach at Boston College for two seasons (2010-11) – the Seminoles were 3-0 against the Eagles (including 2-0 at the Donald L. Tucker Center) while Jones was on the Eagles’ staff. Walt Corbean, an assistant coach on Jones’ staff is familiar with Florida State as he spent six seasons (2008-13) at Wake Forest, first as the Director of Operations and his final two as an assistant coach. The Seminoles were 6-4 overall (2-1 at the Donald L. Tucker Center) against the Deacons with Corbean on their staff.

Channel

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV