Noles News: Are the Noles legitimate ACC contenders?

The shorthanded Noles advance to 5-1

By maxescarpio

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Florida State graduate Jermaine Johnson speaks to the media after practice about the Noles preparation for their final game of the season against rival Florida Gators.

This weeks NFL Noles Spotlight features sixth year nose tackle Eddie Goldman after he finished the tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens with half a sack, one QB hit, and five total tackles.

FSU alum Derwin James got a chance to give out over 175 meals to celebrate Thanksgiving in caring fashion.

Basketball

The Noles find a way to squeeze past an incredible game from BU and advance to 5-1 on the season. They’ve been a pretty difficult team to face in overtime over the past few years.

First year pro RaiQuan Gray has continued to get comfortable with the Long Island Nets as he sets his career high with 21 points in addition to 11 boards.

The Noles defensive identity has propelled them into early success this season, most recently winning the Jacksonville Classic.

FSU’s dominant start to the season has it’s next victim set for Thursday, November 25th against undefeated BYU.

Soccer

SMU head coach Chris Petrucelli was recently interviewed and gave incredible recognition to Mark Krikorian and FSU’s soccer program.

All Sports

Florida State drops their second straight match to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in three sets. They now sit at 19-8 on the season as they gear up for their final game of the regular season on November 25th against No.14 Georgia Tech. The Seminoles were celebrating Senior Day in this matchup, saying goodbye to four upperclassman.

