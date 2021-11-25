Noles News: Are the Noles legitimate ACC contenders?

Recruiting
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.
Football
Florida State graduate Jermaine Johnson speaks to the media after practice about the Noles preparation for their final game of the season against rival Florida Gators.
Nov. 24 Interviews
This weeks NFL Noles Spotlight features sixth year nose tackle Eddie Goldman after he finished the tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens with half a sack, one QB hit, and five total tackles.
#NFLNoles Spotlight @EddieGoldman
FSU alum Derwin James got a chance to give out over 175 meals to celebrate Thanksgiving in caring fashion.
#Chargers S Derwin James is serving Thanksgiving meals at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Orange Coast. They are distributing 175+ meals to families. pic.twitter.com/o5qjjfnNqT— Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) November 24, 2021
Basketball
The Noles find a way to squeeze past an incredible game from BU and advance to 5-1 on the season. They’ve been a pretty difficult team to face in overtime over the past few years.
NOLES WIN‼️‼️
First year pro RaiQuan Gray has continued to get comfortable with the Long Island Nets as he sets his career high with 21 points in addition to 11 boards.
RaiQuan Gray poured in a season-high 21 points to go along with 11 rebounds for the Long Island Nets tonight! pic.twitter.com/wwVthFSMcE— NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 24, 2021
The Noles defensive identity has propelled them into early success this season, most recently winning the Jacksonville Classic.
After every game, we give out the to the athlete who made the biggest impact defensively
Jacksonville Classic Winners:
Matthew Cleveland Missouri
Rayquan Evans Missouri
FSU’s dominant start to the season has it’s next victim set for Thursday, November 25th against undefeated BYU.
Spend your Thanksgiving with us!
On Thursday we play 5-0 BYU at 7PM at the St. Pete Showcase in St. Petersburg, Florida.
All games can be streamed on the FloSports TV App via your computer, mobile device, tablet, Roku or Fire Stick
Soccer
SMU head coach Chris Petrucelli was recently interviewed and gave incredible recognition to Mark Krikorian and FSU’s soccer program.
"I just don't have enough good things to say about the program… It is the epitome of everything that is right about college soccer, and I hope they win it all." - SMU Head Coach Chris Petrucelli
All Sports
Florida State drops their second straight match to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in three sets. They now sit at 19-8 on the season as they gear up for their final game of the regular season on November 25th against No.14 Georgia Tech. The Seminoles were celebrating Senior Day in this matchup, saying goodbye to four upperclassman.
#Noles fall to Notre Dame 3-0. We return on Friday vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech at 6PM
