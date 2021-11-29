Florida State basketball: Trio of Seminoles to be unavailable at No. 2 Purdue

Florida State basketball is facing a tough challenge as they head to Indiana tomorrow to face the no. 2 Purdue Boilermakers. That challenge got tougher this morning as FSU announced that three Seminoles will be unavailable against the Boilermakers. Guard RayQuan Evans and centers Tanor Ngom and Naheem McLeod will be out. Ngom and Evans are both starters when healthy.

Evans will miss the game as he attends the funeral of his brother, Tye Oldelk Lafranier, in Montana. The starting point guard is averaging 7.2 points and 3.4 assists per game. He’s shooting 38.7% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc.

Ngom strained his right knee during a practice last weekend. FSU’s release said, “He is expected to miss the remainder of the games on the Seminoles’ non-conference schedule with hopes that he returns for ACC play in late December.”

McLeod suffered a mild ankle sprain prior to Florida State’s game against Boston University. He is considered day-to-day.

FSU and Purdue are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM on Tuesday. The game will be televised on ESPN.