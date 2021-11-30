FSU vs. Purdue: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Florida State Seminoles basketball will take on the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers on the road as part of the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.

The Seminoles are on a four-game winning streak, the latest victory a close 81-80 win vs. Boston University at home.

FSU will be short-handed against the Boilermakers, however, as the school announced Monday that guard RayQuan Evans and centers Tanor Ngom and Naheem McLeod will be out. Ngom and Evans are both starters when healthy.

From our Purdue SB Nation sister site, Hammer and Rails

The Boilermakers are not a team you want to be without your best playmaker and two of your big guys. Zach Edey and Trevion Williams have somehow been better than advertised. Together the two big men are shooting over 70% from the floor. When this game was initially scheduled, it seemed like the Seminoles might be one of the few times with the vertical size to at least match up with the Boilermakers. Purdue will need to limit turnovers and get the ball into their bigs, particularly Trevion Williams, whose wizardry passing will be a distinct advantage against a Seminole squad that loves to double and triple in the post. If Tre is able to get the ball clean, he’ll cut apart the Seminoles aggressive scheme. Without his usual bigs, Coach Hamilton will have to send help and that will mean open shooters for Purdue. That’s been a recipe for success all season.

FSU vs. Purdue tips off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Game Notes, via FSU Sports Info

Matt Painter, the head coach of the Boilermakers since the start of the 2005-06 season, has faced the Seminoles three times – with Florida State defeating his first Purdue team in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge in 2005, his 2018-19 team also in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge and his 2019-20 team in the Emerald Coast Classic. Boilermaker assistant coach Brandon Brantley has coached against Florida State twice (in the 2018 ACC / Big Ten Challenge and the 2019 Emerald Coast Classic) and is 0-2 as a coach against the Seminoles. Terry Johnson, who is in his first season at Purdue, faced Florida State as an assistant coach at Butler – a 67-64 Bulldog win on December 23, 2010 at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. Paul Lusk, who is in his first season (and second stint) as a Purdue assistant coach, was a Boilermaker assistant coach on November 29, 2005 when Florida State took its first win over the Boilermakers in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge. Elliott Bloom, Purdue’s Director of Basketball Administration and Operations, was the sports information director for the Duke men’s basketball team during the 2000-01 season.

