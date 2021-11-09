Hey, it’s that time of year for sports that FSU is good at! Matt and Michael dust off their microphones and dig in to the new Florida State basketball season. After briefly discussing the comings and goings people may have missed over the summer, they break down FSU’s opening night opponent - the Penn Quakers. Penn and FSU should be familiar with each other’s system, as Penn is coached by former Boston College head coach Steve Donahue. If we know anything about them, they’ll be well prepared to take advantage of FSU’s youth movement, they’ll play fast, and they’ll shoot a ton of 3s.

Also covered is the UF game on Sunday. Florida State has won 7-straight over the Gators, but after bringing in a ton of high end transfers and high school recruits, it’s likely that the Gators will be favored at home. We discuss the names to watch out for, and break down the similarities in rosters.

The new signing class will officially be in place on Wednesday, as that is the earliest players can sign. We’ve already seen notices from Tom House and Chandler Jackson that they’ll be signing, and it is expected that all six recruits will sign in what will be a top-20 class. We cover the swings and misses, how this class came together, and how a big class could get even bigger.

Finally, you may have heard that Scottie Barnes is doing alright in the NBA. Matt lends his NBA expertise to lead a discussion about the ‘Noles in the pros.

Welcome back to basketball season, folks. We’ve made it.