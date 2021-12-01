FSU vs Purdue Basketball Film Review

The Florida State Seminoles played what looks to be the best team in college basketball in the Purdue Boilermakers last night and predictably fell by a large margin. The 93-65 final tally is not what the team and many fans were hoping for but it’s not a complete picture of FSU’s performance or an indictment on its future.
Purdue is a good basketball team. They operated with precision in their offensive movement, passing, and shooting and backed it up with a solid but not stellar defense. The one-two punch of 7’4” Zach Edey and playmaking center Trevion Williams backed by one of the best guards in the country in Jaden Ivey makes this team a difficult out to say the least.
However, it was instructive to see FSU’s strengths and weaknesses look like in the face of a team that is operating at the upper tier of the sport. Some key takeaways are:
- FSU’s defense is solid and took Purdue out of their rhythm
- Halfcourt offense needs some work but flashes by Caleb Mills and Jalen Warley give hope to the future in that area
- Senior leaders Malik Osbourne and Anthony Polite have been slow to take the reigns on offense
- John Butler continues to shine as a seven-footer who can play on the perimeter
- With three players out FSU is testing the limits of their bench
If you missed the game or just want to take another look at the factors that I mentioned above, join me as I go through the film to show some highlights and some lowlights in FSU’s game vs Purdue.
