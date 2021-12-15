FSU vs. Lipscomb: Preview, how to watch, game thread

After a rough stretch, Florida State Seminoles basketball will look to snap its three-game losing streak vs. Lipscomb Bisons in Tallahassee tonight.

Florida State’s last win came vs. Boston University, an 81-80 overtime win three weeks ago. Since then, they’ve been blown out by Purdue and dropped two close games to the Syracuse Orange and South Carolina Gamecocks.

“We obviously are playing well enough in the first half to have the lead but we’re not sustaining it for the whole 40 minutes,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. “That’s what makes college basketball so interesting. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. We’ve been pretty good in the first half. We don’t lose our abilities at halftime.”

Lipscomb is on its own losing streak, heading into Tallahassee 5-6 after going 0-4 in its last four matchups.

Channel

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Spread

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 20.5 point favorites over Lipscomb.

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info

FLORIDA STATE VS. LIPSCOMB – CONNECTIONS

Florida State plays host to Lipscomb on December 15, 2021 at the Donald L. Tucker Center. It’s the third meeting between the two teams – and first since January 5, 1951 when Lipscomb took an 88-73 victory over the Seminoles in Nashville. Florida State played Lipscomb during the 1950 and 1951 seasons – the third and fourth years of the Seminole program. The Bisons are coached by Lennie Acuff, who is in his third season as the head coach at Lipscomb. Acuff has never coached against Florida State. Roger Idstrom, an assistant coach on Lipscomb staff, is familiar with the Seminoles. He coached against Florida State as an assistant coach at Stetson on November 16, 2001 – a 79-66 Seminole win at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Tyler Murray, also an assistant on the Lipscomb staff, has also coached against Florida State at the Donald L. Tucker Center as a member of the Charleston Southern staff. The Seminoles took a 58-47 win over Murray and the Buccaneers on November 28, 2014.

FLORIDA STATE AT HOME SINCE 2015

Florida State is 80-5 at home in the last five (plus) seasons (.951 winning percentage). The Seminoles have won 80 of their last 85 games since February 27, 2015. The Seminoles won their final three home games of the 2015-16 season (Notre Dame, Syracuse, Davidson) and have won 77 of 82 home games (.939 winning percentage) in the last five seasons. The Seminoles have lost just one non-conference home game since the start of the 2016-17 schedule and have won four straight non-conference home games entering Wednesday’s game against Lipscomb. Florida State has won 40 of its last 41 and 45 of its last 46 non-conference home games since defeating UCF on December 6, 2014.

Game notes, via Lipscomb