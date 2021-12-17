FSU hoops game vs. UCF cancelled due to COVID-19

Florida State Seminoles basketball’s game vs. UCF in the Orange Bowl Classic has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

The result of the game is a no-contest.

UCF is still scheduled to make the trip to South Florida and is actively seeking a new opponent.

The full press release from the Autozone Orange Bowl Classic:

Game Two of the 2021 AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic between the Florida State Seminoles and the UCF Knights has been canceled due to Covid protocols. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla following the matchup between Florida and South Florida.

Game One of the 2021 AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic between the Florida Gators and the South Florida Bulls will be played as scheduled. The game tips off at 1 p.m. ET at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, and will be televised in Florida on Bally Sports Sun as well as available across the country on Bally Sports’ family of regional sports networks. Tickets are on sale at orangebowl.org.

At the time of this release, UCF is still scheduled to make the trip to South Florida and hopes to find a replacement opponent. In the event a replacement opponent is found, a public announcement will be made immediately.

With regard to ticket patrons, fans no longer planning to attend the event may request a refund or account credit by clicking here. Refunds or account credits will be processed within 30 days. If you have any immediate questions, please contact the Orange Bowl Ticket Office at 305.341.4701.

If the UF-USF matchup is the only game played, ticket patrons still attending the event will receive a 50% credit on their account for use on any future Orange Bowl event(s).

For the latest on the AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic, follow @OrangeBowl on Twitter and on the web at orangebowl.org.