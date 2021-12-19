FSU hoops game vs. UNF postponed due to COVID-19

Florida State Seminoles basketball has been forced to postpone its December 21st matchup versus the North Florida Ospreys. This will be FSU’s second straight game affected by COVID-19, the program announced Sunday.

The Seminoles said via press release that the game has not been canceled, but the game is yet to be rescheduled.

FSU had previously been forced to cancel a matchup in the Orange Bowl Classic vs. the UCF Knights, which was scheduled to be played today.

Florida State’s next game on the schedule is at Boston College on Wednesday, December 29th in Chestnut Hill. That game will tip off at 5:00 PM on ACC Network. FSU is 6-4 this season and has dropped their only ACC game. The Eagles are 6-5 and 1-0 in ACC play. BC is 6-1 at home.

The game at BC would be FSU’s first game in 14 days due to the COVID-19 issues.