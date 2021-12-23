 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Dalvin Cook reacts to the current state of FSU football, ACC releases new COVID-19 policy

College basketball is now at a standstill

Recruiting

Football

The Noles have seen some excellent success in the red zone as well as their secondary.

Jalen Ramsey makes his fifth straight NFL Pro Bowl in just six years of professional football.

Defensive end Brian Burns snags his first Pro Bowl selection as he readies himself for QB hunting in Las Vegas.

After coming back from a torn meniscus, Derwin James has been selected to the second Pro Bowl of his career. Could CPOY be next?

The Chef is headed to Las Vegas after having a monstrous season in 2021.

Dalvin Cook recently joined the Pat McAfee Show to talk about Florida State’s historic ESD, Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer, the postseason and a whole lot more.

Basketball

Message from the ACC:

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday that it has modified its 2021-22 COVID-19 rescheduling policy.

The decision was unanimously supported by the league’s athletics directors as a result of the current rise in COVID cases and its impact on winter sport programs. If possible, games that cannot be played as scheduled will be rescheduled. If a game cannot be played and cannot be rescheduled, it will be considered a no contest.

For men’s and women’s basketball, a team must have a roster minimum of seven game available student-athletes and one countable coach to play a game. If a team does not have the requisite number of participants, and elects not to play, the game shall be a no contest. If a team has the requisite number of participants and does not participate, the game will be declared a forfeit. This policy shall be retroactive to any results beginning with the 2021 ACC winter sports schedule.

Finally, the ACC’s Medical Advisory Group continues to monitor and discuss the current circumstances and, if necessary, may make adjustments to the current protocols.

Valencia Myers embeds her name into FSU’s record book as she takes sole possession of fifth place in all-time career blocks.

All Sports

FSU alum Molly Carlson will represent the Garnett and Gold and Canada as she heads to the 2022 swimming and diving World Championship.

