FSU vs. Syracuse: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Florida State Seminoles basketball (5-2) is looking to bounce back after a blowout road loss to the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers.

FSU, in addition to the typical growing pains you’d expect out of a new lineup, has had to deal with injuries and personnel issues early this season.

“We’re going through a period of regrouping with a group of veterans that are accepting different roles,” head coach Leonard Hamilton said in a press conference with the media. “[Guys are] going from being support players to leadership guys and we have a number of first-year players that are kind of growing into who we are and what we’re about as a program.”

They’ll look to get back into the win column today vs. the Syracuse Orange, each team’s first game of ACC play. The Orange are coming off a double-overtime win vs. Indiana but only went to overtime because they blew an 18-point lead.

From Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician, our Syracuse SB Nation sister site:

A big key to Syracuse’s win over Indiana was the fact that the Hoosiers turned the ball over 26 times. Syracuse was out-rebounded by 15 against Indiana and found a way to win. We should fully expect Syracuse to get beat on the boards by a decent margin against this athletic Florida State team, but can the Orange defense step up and make a turnover-prone Seminoles squad cough up possessions? On average, Florida State turns it over once every five possessions. That could be a winning number for Syracuse. The thing with the Syracuse 2-3 zone is that it’s so unique that it catches opponents off-guard. But now the ACC has seen it for eight years. Coaches and players have adjusted to the 2-3. Switching it up to the 1-3-1, which proved effective [vs. Indiana], can force FSU to think and adapt for a few minutes, which might by all that Syracuse needs to jump out to a lead.

Florida State will be without center Tanor Ngom, who is expected to miss at least the next 6 weeks, while center Naheem McLeod and point guard Rayquan Evans both could be available after missing time.

Channel

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Spread

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are 8.5 point favorites over Syracuse.

