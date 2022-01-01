FSU vs. NC State: Preview, how-to-watch, game thread

After only taking the court three times in the month of December, Florida State Seminoles basketball (6-4, 0-1 ACC) is ready to return to play today against the NC State Wolfpack.

FSU had a game vs. the UCF Knights canceled while matchups vs. UNF and the Boston College Eagles were both postponed.

The last time we saw Florida State, it was in a blowout win vs. Lipscomb — a sorely needed victory following a three-game losing streak.

“I think we’re probably about as ready to get back started as anything,” head coach Leonard Hamilton said during media availability earlier this week.

“I think we’re anxious to figure out where we are, who we are, how we compare to what we’ve been in the past, and find out how competitive we can be in what seems to be another aggressive, unpredictable ACC race.”

NC State is dealing with a rough losing streak as well, heading into Saturday’s matchup having lost its last 4.

From our SB Nation sister site, Backing the Pack:

Not all of this boils down to effort or execution and I’m sure it’s frustrating for the guys to spend so much time out in front only for the game to slip away in the waning minutes. They’ve been close, but haven’t been able to put a complete game together and get it done.

FSU vs. NC State tips off at 4 p.m. from Raleigh and will be televised on the ACC Network.

According to DraftKings, FSU is favored by 2 points vs. NC State.

Game Notes via FSU Sports Info

The Seminoles’ 18-day layoff is their longest in-season layoff between games since an 18-day layoff between games (December 15-January 1) during the 1955-56 season. Florida State endured a 15-day layoff between games last season (December 29, 2020 through January 13, 2021) and returned to play NC State in Tallahassee. The Seminoles earned a 105-73 win over the Wolfpack in that game on January 13, 2021.

Game Notes via NC State Sports Info

Saturday is the 60th meeting between the two programs. NC State leads the all-time series, 31-28.- Kevin Keatts has a 1-2 record against Florida State as head coach of NC State, including a 1-1 record in games played at PNC Arena.-

Florida State won last season’s meeting, 105-73, in the Donald Tucker Center. FSU’s shooting percentage of 70.7 in the win is the third-best for an NC State opponent in program history. Thomas Allen led the Pack with 16 points off the bench, shooting 6-of-8 from the field, including 4-of-5 from three-point range. Devon Daniels added 14 points and Jericole Hellems finished with 12.

Channel

ACC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV